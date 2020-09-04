The need for collective action in times of crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States and, more specifically, the state of Montana, is facing a unique challenge as we enter our sixth month of combating the coronavirus. Many people have been infected, and we continue to see the numbers climb with each passing day.

For those of us who work in senior living, we continue to press on and increase our extensive infection control measures, because giving up on our fight against COVID-19 is simply not an option. Here at Immanuel Lutheran Communities, we have been immensely blessed to have some of the best staff working around the clock to sanitize our campus, screen and test both residents and staff, and ensure we have sufficient PPE to continue caring for those who cannot care for themselves.

For communities like ours, there is no choosing to not mask up because it's uncomfortable or inconvenient; we simply charge on, doing everything in our power to protect those who call Immanuel Lutheran Communities home.

In contrast to recent crises caused by opposition, disasters and political division, there is one commonality in which we must leverage to move past this virus, and that is empathy.

Acknowledging this responsibility and taking steps to protect ourselves and others is the difference that will help us move forward.