The passing of the Wild Gallatins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Lolo National Forest administrator Elers Koch opened his 1935 elegy "The Passing of the Lolo Trail" with the painful and blunt fact, "The Lolo Trail is no more," he lamented "I wish I could turn back the clock and make a plea for preserving the area as it was twenty-five or even five years ago. Alas, it is too late." But it's still not too late for the Wild Gallatin Range.

It doesn't take a degree in a biological science to tell us that in order to keep Montana The Last Best Place, with all its phenomenal wildlife and humanly untrammeled lands, we cannot continue to consume more and more, and then again still more, of those lands. As our trailheads and trails become ever further populated by various recreationists, and as our expanding human inhabitance pushes harder and harder on the edges of wild land, and then fills that land with our loud and pleasure-seeking presence, we are cumulatively appropriating the home of the wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.