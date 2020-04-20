The perils of politicizing the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Trump has so thoroughly polarized the nation that almost every conceivable action is now seen through the false lens of red and blue. If the sky is blue, does that mean it’s Democratic? If the sunset is red, does that mean it’s Republican? Inane questions — until you consider the perils of this foolhardy president’s latest moves to politicize the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s get one thing straight, coronavirus doesn’t care about political parties, skin color, religion or whether you wear a MAGA hat or think Trump is the worst president in the nation’s history. Nope — it’s a virus. Humans are nothing more than a target organism, and a handy one at that since we tend to congregate in masses and perpetuate the virus’ spread through contact with other humans.

Of course virologists know this, which is why they recommended shelter in place and limited group sizes to minimize the virus’ opportunity to spread — something this particular virus is very, very good at doing. That containment measures are causing economic hardships is undeniable, but if people think not going to the restaurant or bar is a pain, they ought to think about what kind of pain comes with being intubated on a ventilator, struggling to breathe.