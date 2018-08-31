On Aug. 2, I was driving through Missoula with one thought in mind: "I love Montana in the summertime!" My thoughts were quickly interrupted by the tones coming across the police radio. "Injury accident I-90 eastbound MM 110." My mind immediately went into response mode. I waited to hear if my services as chaplain would be needed. Sure enough, it wasn't but minutes later the call for a coroner came out. I hate to hear that call. Somebody's life will be drastically changed from this day forward. There will be questions to which there will be no answers.
I accompanied the coroner to St. Patrick Hospital emergency room to notify a wife, a daughter, a daughter-in-law and four grandchildren that their husband, father and grandpa did not survive the horrific crash. As we entered the ER, there were doctors and nurses rushing around trying to save the life of one of the occupants of the RV. Her arm was barely attached and she was bleeding severely. One of the ER nurses stopped when she saw my badge and said, "Your deputies saved the life of that lady in there. Tell them thanks!" Two perfectly place tourniquets not only saved the life of that woman, but also saved her arm.
The coroner, Detective Petersen and I sat in front of this woman, mom, grandma, and told her that her husband did not survive his injuries that he sustained in the crash. Just like I expected, the questions came. For some of the questions there were no answers. This family was on the final two days of their 14-day vacation when tragedy struck. Everything they had was in the RV that was now in a tow yard, completely destroyed. I began to call in some resources to help this family as they grieved, but also as they waited to see if their loved one would survive the next few critical hours.
It was on this day that I truly learned the power of community, our community! I called three churches that had helped in situations like this before: River of Life in East Missoula, Cornerstone Church in Lolo, and Elevate Church in Missoula. I told them of the circumstances and they immediately jumped into action. Within an hour, I was able to put $1,000 cash into the hands of this family to help them pay for food and other expenses that they would incur during the next few days. Taco John's on Broadway told me to tell the family that they could eat for free for as long as they needed. Another church, Sportsman’s Church located in the Bitterroot, heard of what happened and offered their help as well.
This family does not attend these churches, nor will they ever. They will never drop a dime into their collection basket on a Sunday morning. What I saw that day was true compassion, true community, true Montana!
Corporal Zach Sargent and Deputy Jason Jones, you saved a life that day! Detective Petersen, the hours you spent in that ER with the family answering questions was truly remarkable. Nurse Tennison, you went above and beyond your duties and made that family as comfortable as possible. Pastor Chuck Keller, Pastor Randy Rathert, Pastor Jason Tonn and Pastor Blaine Cowan, you exemplified what I believe the church was intended to be.