President Trump doesn’t have many long suits and, most assuredly, making policy on the basis of science, evidence and truth is not among them. His latest broadside against transgender people — i.e., sex is determined immutably by one’s genitalia as described on the person’s birth certificate — is a perfect example of his mean-spirited intellectual dishonesty.
Setting aside that Trump is launching his personal war on transgender people, to demonize them to, theoretically, legislate away their existence and, chiefly, to suck up to his evangelical right-wing base, neither science, evidence nor truth support what he hopes to accomplish.
Here is a sampling of the actual science, evidence and truth about gender identity based on studies and the overwhelming consensus of the scientific and medical communities and professional organizations:
- Every person has a “gender identity” which cannot be altered voluntarily and cannot be ascertained “immutably” after birth by a mere genital examination. While most people have a gender identity that aligns with the sex they were assigned at birth, some individuals have a core identification and a self-image of belonging to a gender (i.e. gender identity) that does not align with their assigned sex at birth.
- Gender dysphoria is the clinical diagnostic classification that describes an individual who has clinically significant distress resulting from a lack alignment between the individual’s gender identity (i.e. the person’s sense of self as belonging to a particular gender) and the person’s assigned sex at birth, determined by the individual’s genitalia. Studies have shown that persons with gender dysphoria have brain structure, connectivity and function that do not match their birth-assigned sex.
- “Transgender” is not a medical or psychiatric diagnosis and is neither pathological nor a mental illness.
- Approximately 1.4 million Americans (and about 3,000 Montanans) identify as transgender.
- Adults, adolescents and children as young as 2 may identify as transgender.
The most accurate and appropriate determinant of sex is the person’s gender identity. Gender identity must control when assigning sex. No assessment other than gender identity can provide an accurate measure of an individual’s sex, and to assign sex counter to a person’s gender identity is harmful to the individual.
Instead of acknowledging actual scientific and medical facts about transgender people, however, President Trump seeks to simply stamp these Americans and Montanans with a gender identity that is foreign to who they really are and to their sense of self.
Worse, the president seeks to demonize and marginalize transgender people for political gain — to make himself the hero of his evangelical, right-wing base. Instead of using his bully pulpit to spread the truth and to unite, he uses it to do what he does best — to bully, to abuse and to encourage division, bigotry and hate.
In so doing, President Trump refuses to acknowledge that transgender people are our fellow Americans and Montanans — and that they are entitled to the same Constitutional rights, including their rights to personal autonomy, privacy and human dignity, that the rest of “us” take for granted.
Indeed, Trump has stated that his policy against transgender people is designed to protect “us.” Protect “us” from what?
In truth, we don’t need protection from transgender people, Mr. President. Rather, the question of more urgent concern is, who is going to protect “us” from you.