The problem of low-information voters

“A properly functioning democracy depends on an informed electorate. If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” —Thomas Jefferson

While we take some comfort that we have politically stepped back a bit from the precipice of authoritarianism, the results of the election give scant comfort regarding democracy’s condition in the United States.

I am not focusing so much on the election’s results but the reasons motivating far too many voters to vote as they did and what this says about American citizenship. Our country’s political institutions demand compromise and tolerance but we have an electorate that is fundamentally split into two warring factions, inimical to compromise.