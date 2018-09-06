The single-payer model of health care is a subject of much debate in Washington, DC. As an optometrist in private practice, I have concerns about Congress legislating a shotgun transition to government-controlled health care.
Medicare for all, the single-payer proposal right now, would eliminate private insurance and employer-based coverage. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the single-payer model would cause 91 percent of covered Americans to lose their insurance. In my experience, people generally like their employer-provided coverage. But under the single-payer model, those who are happy with their current coverage would not be able to keep their current plan.
On top of that, many people currently covered, like those with good employer benefits, and seniors on Medicare, would see new taxes required to cover the exorbitant costs of Medicare for all without improved quality of care, or better access to care.
In fact, Medicare for all would reduce the quality of care. Take a look at our neighbors to the north. The reality of government-run health care can be seen in Canada, where doctors routinely delay treatment for serious medical conditions. Access to care is so limited that over 60,000 Canadians left the country to obtain treatment elsewhere in 2016. I’ve seen it firsthand. Also, because their single-payer system doesn’t cover vision, dental or prescription drugs, two-thirds of Canadians have to buy supplemental health insurance.
The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but it expanded coverage for millions of Americans. More can be done to build on what is working and help all Americans. Today, more people are employed, fewer people are using the emergency room as a doctor’s office and bankruptcies have declined nationwide. We should continue to make sure everyone in our country can have affordable health care and coverage. But single-payer is not the solution.
The closest example we have to Medicare for all is the current state of the Veteran Affairs Department and veterans' health care. I do not believe we want to make the same mistake twice.