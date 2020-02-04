The recipe for leadership in Montana

It’s the winter of 2020. We are now in the throngs of a presidential election. Like it or not, state and local candidates in Montana are forced to get on the campaign bandwagon, too. Although more than nine months out, everyone running for office wants to convince voters as to what makes them the most qualified for the job.
The qualities that make a good candidate have already become a topic of discussion in any debate and the thrust of political ads. And in Montana, the first hurdle for candidates to jump is the primary in June.
Some candidates like to stress the fact that their family has lived in Montana for multiple generations. Now that’s something for which to be proud, but it really has nothing to do with whether or not they are qualified for the job.
So, let’s stop and take a look at some Montanans who have been elected to office and others who have made great contributions to our state. Where were they born and what qualities did they bring to the table? Let's look at a few examples of those who chose our state because it exemplified the kind of inner strength that has built America. Let’s call it the “Spirit of the West.” The spirit that is still embodied in the heart of Montana and those who call it home.
In 1863, Samuel McLean was elected to be our first delegate in the Montana Territory. He was born in Pennsylvania. The first U.S. congressman representing Montana and later elected to the U.S. Senate was Thomas H. Carter. He was born in Ohio. Montana has had 25 governors, only 10 born in Montana. Of 15 U.S. Senators, only three were native Montanans. And regarding the U.S. House, only 15 out of 32 were born in Montana.
Montana's frontier democracy had a “weakness” for people who exemplified the “Spirit of the West.” Lee Mantle, born in England, and a U.S. senator, is one example. When he arrived in America, he showed ambition, enterprise and charm. Mantle was handsome, genial and agreeable with people. At a young age, he was farmed out, and by hard work, rose to the top, owning the Butte Inter-Mountain newspaper.
Another immigrant was J. Hugo Aronson, originally from Sweden. He came to the U.S. in 1911. He arrived in Columbus, Montana, in 1914, later filed for 320 acres in Elk Basin, and moved to Sunburst. A World War I veteran, Hugo served in the Montana House in 1938, Montana Senate in 1944, and was governor in 1953. Aronson wrote two stories: "What America Means to Me" and "Montana's Galloping Swede."
John Mullan demonstrated the Montana spirit. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and graduated from West Point Military Academy. Mullen supervised the building of the first wagon trail road across the mountains from Ft. Benton to Walla Walla, Washington — called the Mullan Road.
Another adopted Montanan was Charles M. Russell. He was born in Oakhill, Missouri. At 16, he tended sheep. His first painting was inspired by observing a gaunt sheep being watched by wolves under a gray winter sky. He spent his entire life capturing the “Spirit of the West” on canvas.
Yes, campaigns are well underway and it’s time for voters to seriously analyze each candidate’s qualifications, those qualifications and depth of character that each will bring to his or her job. As Montana voters, let’s make sure that the attributes we look for in any candidate go far deeper than the origin of one’s birth.
Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.
Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.