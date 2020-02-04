The recipe for leadership in Montana

Montana's frontier democracy had a “weakness” for people who exemplified the “Spirit of the West.” Lee Mantle, born in England, and a U.S. senator, is one example. When he arrived in America, he showed ambition, enterprise and charm. Mantle was handsome, genial and agreeable with people. At a young age, he was farmed out, and by hard work, rose to the top, owning the Butte Inter-Mountain newspaper.

Another immigrant was J. Hugo Aronson, originally from Sweden. He came to the U.S. in 1911. He arrived in Columbus, Montana, in 1914, later filed for 320 acres in Elk Basin, and moved to Sunburst. A World War I veteran, Hugo served in the Montana House in 1938, Montana Senate in 1944, and was governor in 1953. Aronson wrote two stories: "What America Means to Me" and "Montana's Galloping Swede."

John Mullan demonstrated the Montana spirit. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and graduated from West Point Military Academy. Mullen supervised the building of the first wagon trail road across the mountains from Ft. Benton to Walla Walla, Washington — called the Mullan Road.

Another adopted Montanan was Charles M. Russell. He was born in Oakhill, Missouri. At 16, he tended sheep. His first painting was inspired by observing a gaunt sheep being watched by wolves under a gray winter sky. He spent his entire life capturing the “Spirit of the West” on canvas.

Yes, campaigns are well underway and it’s time for voters to seriously analyze each candidate’s qualifications, those qualifications and depth of character that each will bring to his or her job. As Montana voters, let’s make sure that the attributes we look for in any candidate go far deeper than the origin of one’s birth.

Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.

