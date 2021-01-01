The return of happiness: Your 2021 guide

Usually a great source of snarky humor, the Urban Dictionary lists its top definition for 2020 as, "The worst year ever." Sadly, even the Urban Dictionary couldn't find creative inspiration from the horrors of 2020. Goodbye, 2020; you will not be missed.

Ironically, in 2020 we launched "The Art & Science of Happiness" at the University of Montana. Several people have sarcastically asked, "How'd that go?" Actually, it went surprisingly well. The pandemic hit and we shifted to Zoom, but I have no doubt that implementing science-based approaches to happiness helped the students (and me) weather the COVID-19 storm.

For many reasons, happiness feels even more important for 2021. Although 2021 offers new hope, our challenges related to the global pandemic are far from over. That's why, this year, the University of Montana happiness class is open to the public. Consider joining us to aggressively pursue personal and community happiness in 2021, maybe in the form of a New Year's resolution.