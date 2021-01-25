The risk of failure to plan should be borne by monopolies' investors, not ratepayers

In deciding whether my daughter would walk to kindergarten, like any parent, I assessed the risk involved. Now that she’s in high school, we have different risks to consider. Risk management is something we all do every day.

Monopoly utilities like NorthWestern Energy, Montana Dakota Utilities and rural cooperatives also manage risk. As regulated utilities, NorthWestern and MDU are required to file a plan with the Public Service Commission evaluating the most cost-effective way to serve Montanans, considering all resource alternatives. NorthWestern filed its most recent plan and a supplement to that plan at the end of December, 2020. In January, NorthWestern executives presented the plan to the Commission. Climate risk was not addressed.