The roads less traveled

It’s 9:48 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. I’m seeing three oddly colored tennis balls in the middle of the street in front of my house — and they have beaks! Ah. Poor miserable, confused little robins, with feathers all puffed up, girding themselves against a springtime mini-blizzard. Peering into the sting of snow crystals, they’re likely thinking a thought similar to ours as we look down the barrel of the pandemic of the century: What the hell is going on, and when, dear God, is it going to be over?

In a couple weeks, as you’re reading this column, the spirits of those robins will, I’m sure, have brightened considerably. The comfort level of the rest of us? Maybe not so much.

This column is generally geared (no pun intended) toward safety and courtesy on our streets and roads, especially for cyclists and pedestrians. And I’ll get to that in a bit, but first a few thoughts, if you’ll allow, on the conditions much more at the front of all our minds: The ramifications of COVID-19 as it runs its hopefully blunted course through our community.