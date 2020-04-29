The roads less traveled

It’s 9:48 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. I’m seeing three oddly colored tennis balls in the middle of the street in front of my house — and they have beaks! Ah. Poor miserable, confused little robins, with feathers all puffed up, girding themselves against a springtime mini-blizzard. Peering into the sting of snow crystals, they’re likely thinking a thought similar to ours as we look down the barrel of the pandemic of the century: What the hell is going on, and when, dear God, is it going to be over?
In a couple weeks, as you’re reading this column, the spirits of those robins will, I’m sure, have brightened considerably. The comfort level of the rest of us? Maybe not so much.
This column is generally geared (no pun intended) toward safety and courtesy on our streets and roads, especially for cyclists and pedestrians. And I’ll get to that in a bit, but first a few thoughts, if you’ll allow, on the conditions much more at the front of all our minds: The ramifications of COVID-19 as it runs its hopefully blunted course through our community.
One “silver lining” outcome is an incredible and well-deserved boost in our appreciation of the people who serve us quietly, faithfully and often “invisibly.” First responders always have our thoughts of gratitude, particularly in times of crisis or disaster. Additionally, health care workers are now deservedly at the forefront of praise, prayers and virtual hugs from all of us. The “unsung angels” list now needs to include grocery clerks and stockers as well as all the food distribution workers. And let’s not forget the UPS and FedEx delivery people; the postal workers and the mostly unseen folk who collect our trash or keep the water flowing and our lights on. I know you join me in a communal “thank you and bless you!” for their continuing service.
But we owe them more than gratitude. We owe them, and ourselves, in a word — resolve. Resolve to absolutely minimize our potential for being a vector for this insidious disease; continue with social distancing based on input from epidemiological specialists. And to channel our inner Mr. Spock, our logical “Vulcan” brain, avoiding the political and emotional machinations typically flooding the internet.
***
Non-essential services decline has reduced motor traffic; another sliver of cheer for those of us negotiating streets by bike and on foot. And while a few motorists are abusing the more open corridors by speeding, most are helping produce a more relaxed and cooperative environment for cyclists. Thank you. With folks escaping cabin fever making bike/walk paths extra crowded, gentler streets for biking is another silver lining in stressful times. Hopefully this civility will remain as more businesses begin to reopen.
In two days, May first, National Bicycle Month begins. In past years Missoula in Motion has coordinated encouragement and celebration-type events such as morning coffee and donuts along bike paths for commuters, group rides and mountain bike races. For obvious reasons, events that bring us physically together in groups remain problematic.
Still, there will be a number of virtual events; check out missoulainmotion.com, click on “programs” and scroll down to “bike month.” There may even be some chat rooms where regular bike commuters like you and me can share useful tips and discuss any troubles we may have encountered along the way.
Personally, my solo and family riding always serves to refresh my mind and soul while energizing the body. May your properly distanced outdoor activities, wheeled or not, do the same for you.
