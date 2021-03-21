The second half of the legislature is off and running

As we begin the second half of the 67th legislative session, I would like to highlight some very important bills that we can all support for the benefit of Montana.

Senate Bill 101 provides permanent authorization of Direct Patient Care in Montana law. Dr. Harrop’s Pure Health DPC in Polson is an example of this type of health care. This is a huge step forward allowing affordable, quality health care in our state. SB 101 is on its way to Gov. Gianforte for his signature.

House Bill 43 permanently expands telehealth in Montana and will lock in regulatory flexibilities that were allowed during our ongoing pandemic. Telehealth will allow doctors to do a virtual home visit over your smart phone or computer without leaving your home. HB 43 is working its way through the Senate after passing the House unanimously.

House Bill 158 creates a legislative committee that asks a simple question: if regulations could be waived during the pandemic, were those regulations necessary in the first place? This bill will allow the legislature to gather stakeholders together to review regulations on our books. HB 158 will soon be heading to the Senate.