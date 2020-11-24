The secret to living is giving

Let’s face it, this year has been a tough one for a lot of us, but in the spirit of this wonderful holiday, let’s focus on the abundance of things we have to be grateful for.

As we are looking forward to this years’ holiday season, we do so with hearts full of gratitude. An empty seat or smaller gatherings can bring their own set of melancholy feelings — if we allow it to happen. The past does not need to equal the future, unless we decide to live there and make it our emotional home.

Rather than setting unrealistic expectations for our friend and family interactions, let us all be grateful that we have loved ones still alive that want to see us. Rather than look for things that used to annoy us with other people, choose to look for the good in them. Rather than waiting for someone to apologize for some old, unsettled dispute, we can open our hearts and love them with every ounce of ourselves.

We never know how much time we have left together. By choosing love and gratitude, we will feel better both physically and emotionally. All human beings are longing for the same thing; to feel worthy and to feel loved. Spread an abundance of love and kindness all around.