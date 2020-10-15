The Trump/GOP legacy

If you’re on the fence this election, here are some highlights from the last four years that might swing your vote:
The Environment: The Trump administration has auctioned off the most public land in U.S. history. They’re pushing for mining and oil and gas development in areas like the Alaskan Wildlife Refuge, Bristol Bay Alaska (our largest wild salmon fishery), logging the 16.7-million-acre Tongass National Forest, and fracking near Arches and Canyonlands national parks. Under Trump, the EPA is rescinding Clean Water Act protections limiting the amount of pollution and chemicals in the country’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands, and rolling back regulations on automobile pollution, coal ash disposal, and pipeline leaks. 1.8 billion tons more greenhouse gases will be released over the next 15 years as a result of rollbacks the Trump administration has achieved so far. FEMA, EPA, Homeland Security and the Interior Department have dropped mention of climate change from their websites.
Healthcare: The GOP has made over 70 attempts to kill the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) along with its protections for pre-existing conditions. 19 Republican governors turned down Medicare coverage for their state’s poorer residents.
The Trade Deal: Trump’s Tariffs backfired. Instead of protecting family farms from bankruptcy due to the trade war, Trump distributed most of the bailout (28 billion in taxpayer money) to the largest and wealthiest farms. Chapter 11 filings for small farms rose 20% in 2019.
Social Security: Social Security is on the chopping block. Trump and the GOP want to slash the Payroll Tax—which funds Social Security and Medicare—putting the retirement of Americans who have paid into the system in jeopardy.
The Economy: Annual GDP growth under Trump was 2.5% from 2017-2019, compared to the Obama administration’s 2.3% from 2013-2016 and 5.5% in mid-2014. The 2017 GOP tax cut has increased the national debt by $1.9 trillion according to the Congressional Budget Office.
COVID-19: In 2018 the GOP fired the pandemic response team and cut the CDC budget. Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic has meant more cases, more fatalities, and more economic loss.
National Security: The Pentagon inspector general found that Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria inadvertently aided the Islamic State's regrouping in Syria and Iraq. Trump calls soldiers who died in war suckers and losers. Iran is now developing nuclear weapons because Trump nullified the Iran Nuclear Deal; so is North Korea. Global respect for the US has dropped 50% according to the 2020 Best Countries Report.
Taxes: Since the 21017 GOP tax cuts, for the first time in history U.S. billionaires pay a lower tax rate than working Americans. Democrats want giant corporations to shoulder their part; many— like Amazon—pay no taxes at all.
Veterans: 56 bills to help veterans have been shelved by Mitch McConnell and GOP senators.
The Supreme Court: With another conservative justice on the court there’ll be challenges to gay marriage, a woman’s right to choose, and ObamaCare, and we can expect the court will likely bend to protect Trump if there is an election dispute.
Education: The Trump administration has proposed a $7.1 billion cut, eliminating 29 programs, including after-school and summer programs.
Cruelty and Immorality: The list is long, it includes: seven members of Trump’s staff in jail or indicted, the separation of migrant families and kids in cages (migrant children are still confined and vulnerable), sympathy for Nazis, “Grab ‘em by the p—-y,” the President’s attempt to conspire with a foreign power to influence his reelection (and GOP acquiescence), Trump’s BFF Putin, the GOP voting against bills that protect us from Russian interference, voter suppression (including removing mail sorting machines from U.S. Post Offices before the election), filling leadership posts with corporate insiders (who have been vocal critics of the agencies they run) like EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who doesn’t believe in climate change and resigned in response to 14 investigations of misconduct, and Ryan Zinke Interior Secretary who aggressively attacked environmental regs, suspended more than 200 advisory panels, and pushed to open up vast swaths of public land for extraction. Zinke was forced out after numerous scandals.
Does the GOP deserve your vote?
Karen Slobod has worked in the field of communication and design for over twenty years. She has taught at the University of Montana and served on the Missoula Planning Board.
