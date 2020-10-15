The Trump/GOP legacy

The Supreme Court: With another conservative justice on the court there’ll be challenges to gay marriage, a woman’s right to choose, and ObamaCare, and we can expect the court will likely bend to protect Trump if there is an election dispute.

Cruelty and Immorality: The list is long, it includes: seven members of Trump’s staff in jail or indicted, the separation of migrant families and kids in cages (migrant children are still confined and vulnerable), sympathy for Nazis, “Grab ‘em by the p—-y,” the President’s attempt to conspire with a foreign power to influence his reelection (and GOP acquiescence), Trump’s BFF Putin, the GOP voting against bills that protect us from Russian interference, voter suppression (including removing mail sorting machines from U.S. Post Offices before the election), filling leadership posts with corporate insiders (who have been vocal critics of the agencies they run) like EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who doesn’t believe in climate change and resigned in response to 14 investigations of misconduct, and Ryan Zinke Interior Secretary who aggressively attacked environmental regs, suspended more than 200 advisory panels, and pushed to open up vast swaths of public land for extraction. Zinke was forced out after numerous scandals.