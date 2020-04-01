The truth about Medicaid reform and abortion

For over 100 years, Holy Rosary Healthcare has delivered quality health-care services to counties throughout eastern Montana. We continue to take pride in living our mission to reveal and foster God’s healing love by improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially the poor and vulnerable.

This is why we were proud to support legislation during the last legislative session that reauthorized and reformed Medicaid Expansion in Montana through the Medicaid Reform and Integrity Act.

Far too many Montanans, especially those of us in eastern Montana, lack the access to health care we need and deserve and without Medicaid reform passing last session, our eastern Montana hospitals would have been negatively impacted and some hospitals would not have been financially sustainable. We commend and applaud those eastern Montana lawmakers who had the courage and foresight to stand with their local hospital not only to support a large employer in our communities, but to ensure health care remains close to home for all of us.

It is regrettable, however, that some are accusing those brave lawmakers who stood with us that their support of Medicaid reform meant that taxpayer-funded abortions would occur under the legislation. This is false.