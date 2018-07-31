Whether due to mining or mussels, water quality is at risk. We spend too little to protect clean water. Montana’s state government is struggling to find $10 million-$20 million to protect Montana’s waters from invasive species, despite the significant long-term benefits associated with clean water in the Flathead watershed and elsewhere.
Around $2 billion has been spent to restore water quality in Lake Tahoe since 1997. This reflects the enormous value of clean water to people of California and Nevada as well as the cost of failing to take protective actions. Flathead Lake is slightly larger than Tahoe in area and currently threatened by an invasion of mussels.
Why should we invest in preventing a mussel invasion? Mussels block pipes for irrigation and hydroelectric facilities, damage docks and boat ramps, destroy boat engines, foul beaches with sharp and decaying mussels, affect the odor and taste of drinking water, and disrupt the food web of aquatic species. The state and local economies are negatively impacted, including significant declines in residential property values.
Not acknowledging the threat, Montana took little action and the state spent very little prior to 2017. Mussels entered Montana from the east in 2016. Our good fortune is that invasive mussels have yet to enter the Columbia River drainage (of which the Flathead is a part) — the last major watershed in the U.S. free of a mussel invasion.
What is the value to be protected in the Flathead watershed? Part is the substantial premium paid for residential properties in Lake and Flathead counties compared to elsewhere in the state — a premium surely dependent on a mussel-free, clean water environment. Consider the following.
1. Per capita assessed value of residential property (2016) is far higher in Flathead and Lake counties than in other Montana counties. Flathead County was 62 percent higher and Lake County 56 percent higher than in adjacent Missoula County, despite similar per capita income in Flathead County and substantially lower income in Lake County. The difference in the per capita assessed values is likely due to the lifestyle draw of intact natural environments and the demand for recreational properties.
2. Property values are the basis for property taxes. The 2016 total assessed value of Flathead County residential properties was $11.8 billion. For Lake County it was $3.6 billion. Of these totals, $4.5 billion and $1.3 billion are attributable to the higher per capita residential values in Flathead and Lake counties (relative to Missoula), respectively. This nearly $6 billion would disappear if per capita values were the same as in Missoula County.
3. The increased value adds to state and local tax revenues. Taxpayers in Flathead and Lake counties, respectively, pay $6 million more and $2 million more to the state due to the higher per capita residential property values. Property taxes to local authorities in Flathead and Lake counties were, respectively, $31 million and $8 million more than if per capita values were the same as in Missoula County. The total is $47 million in additional property taxes.
Arguably, local authorities and Montanans have much to lose — including $6 billion in property values and $47 million in taxes supporting basic public services in Flathead and Lake counties. This may be a small part of the loss that would accompany serious deterioration of our natural environment. The value at risk in the Flathead watershed is a compelling case for counties, as well as the state, to invest in inspection stations, enforcement and education programs essential to preventing invasive species from entering our waters.