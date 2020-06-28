Think about an Advance Care Plan

The COVID-19 virus has uncovered many of our nation's issues: the vulnerability of the elderly, people of color, the impoverished, and the inadequacy of depending on job-based healthcare. It has also made the need for Advance Care Planning more immediate. One of the most difficult parts of this pandemic is the tragedy that people are separated from loved ones at the time when family support is most needed. Health care decisions need to be made quickly and in isolation.

An Advance Care Plan is the result of a series of conversations with loved ones. It includes a designation of whom you want to speak for you when you cannot speak for yourself. Once you have made that designation, it is important to draft a document that not only legally designates that person to speak for you, but more importantly, communicates your specific wishes, your values and what is important to you. Your healthcare Power of Attorney/Advocate needs to know what you would want under what circumstances. COVID-19 is certainly not the way we might have imagined an end to our life. There are so many decisions to be made: when and whether to go to the hospital, whether to be placed on a ventilator, whether to try some unproven therapies and the list goes on. This will require ongoing conversations with our advocate, especially as we gain more understanding about what we’re facing since this is an ever changing landscape.