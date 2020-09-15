This election is critical for our children's quality of life

As for the 61% quote, that statistic is based on hydro-electric dams Montana Power Company acquired decades ago, which were subsequently purchased by Pennsylvania Power and Light post-deregulation, then re-purchased yet again by NorthWestern in 2013. Ratepayers are on their third go-round paying for these damn dams, and NorthWestern has yet to acquire any new renewable energy plants. It just wants to buy Colstrip's aging Unit 4 for a dollar, then charge clean-up and remediation costs to rate-paying "suckers" while continuing to burn dirty coal.

Regarding Clawson's outreach with the Chamber of Commerce, he's seemingly unaware that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is on the list of "Worst of the Worst" climate wreckers. From a Nation Magazine article (Aug. 30, 2018, "The Climate Wrecking Industry and How to Beat It"), author Jason Mark wrote, "Earning a dishonorable mention is the Republican Party, which continues to drink the Kool-Aid of climate denial and to obstruct even the most modest measures to protect the climate. Also on the list is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has spearheaded much of the opposition from business groups as a whole."