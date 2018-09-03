Today is Labor Day. While we enjoy our day off with family and friends, at picnics hosted by Central Labor Councils and local unions across the state, let us not forget the true meaning of this holiday. Labor Day honors the American worker and labor unions. It celebrates the contributions that workers and their unions have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.
While Montanans and Americans support organized workers, that hasn’t stopped multinational corporations from trying to break unions, eliminate benefits and make retirement impossible. A perfect example of this type of corporate greed is taking place right now in Three Forks, Montana. On Aug. 2, Imerys, a French-owned multinational corporation which has been making over a million dollars a month on the backs of three dozen workers, escorted the workers from the plant and locked them off the property.
Imerys bought the talc plant in Three Forks eight years ago and they have been looking for an opportunity to eliminate benefits, break the union and silence their workers ever since.
When contract negotiations began this year, the French-owned company presented the workers, some of whom have spent over three decades of their lives working at the plant, with an absurd contract offer that assigned workers to jobs that they were not trained for, eliminated overtime pay, allowed the company to sub-contract out work done by union members, and eliminated health insurance and retirement benefits.
Imerys’ strategy of attack was incredibly transparent. They presented the workers with a horrible contract and refused to bargain in good faith in order to cause a lockout.
Let me be clear: the workers in Three Forks are not on strike. They are locked out and were forcibly removed from their jobs by a foreign multinational corporation.
It’s also important to re-state that Imerys is not struggling. In fact, the Three Forks talc plant makes the company over $1 million in profit every month and last quarter Imerys was bragging to investors about its strong performance. So, while Imerys’ profits balloon, three dozen Montana workers, their families and their community are struggling to make ends meet, pay for school supplies and pay their bills.
While walking the picket line in Three Forks, I met a young woman whose husband and father both work in the plant and have been locked out. Her family’s health insurance will expire three weeks before the due date of the birth of her first child. The company knows this is going to happen. They want leverage over the workers and their families. Like the serfs from Europe who immigrated to America. It’s wrong and the company's management should be ashamed of themselves.
I’ve been inspired to see the support these workers have received. From Helena to Bozeman to Butte and everywhere in between, Montanans have been driving in to show their support for workers who are being attacked by a huge company and its lawyers. Supporters are bringing food, water, donations, and walking the picket-line. Why? Because it doesn’t matter who you vote for, what party you support, or where you get your news, when our neighbors are attacked, Montanans stand up for them. This Labor Day we not only celebrate the past, but fight for the future.
You can support the workers in Three Forks by joining them on the picket line. Pickets are going 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also send donations that will help pay bills and healthcare expenses to: D-239 Lockout Fund, c/o Boilermakers D-239, P.O. Box 1028, Three Forks, MT 59752.