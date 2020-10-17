This land is your land

He was a boy among men, a freckled, wide-eyed 12 year-old spending his first week in elk camp. From a low-income family, he listened intently to evening conversation reclined on a folding chair next to a rusted barrel stove in a canvas wall tent. On the third day, one of the hunters harvested a young cow elk. That evening I grilled its tenderloins, skewers of shrimp and whacked together mushrooms stuffed with bacon bits, parmesan cheese and minced peppers.

Chowing rapturously through his heavily laden plateful, the lad authoritatively pronounced, “I’ll bet a dinner like this would cost at least fifty bucks in New York City!”

A “dinner like this” really can’t be procured anywhere else at any price. Nor can the experience. But the humblest resident of the Treasure State can replicate it. Photographers, anglers, hikers and back-country skiers can engage in similar priceless adventures. No reservations required. Hop in your pickup or sedan. Point its grill toward public land. What awaits is an adventure of your own making.

But Montana’s public lands aren’t insulated from politics. Some Republicans recently pushed to transfer federal lands to states and bar the acquisition of additional acreage. Facing public outrage they’ve mostly backed away from those positions.