This Presidents' Day, the fight for public lands continues

The current administration, fueled by the extractive industries, is intentionally stripping protections from public lands lawfully designated by previous administrations, including the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah. That’s never been done before. It is an insult to the American people and an attack on our natural heritage. So are its efforts to roll back management plans that conserve the western sagebrush steppe, push for oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, weaken the National Environmental Policy Act and dismantle the Clean Water Act. And let’s not overlook the administration’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management — an individual whose personal agenda could unravel our legacy of public lands and waters.

But we are feeling optimistic about this fight for two important reasons: Patagonia and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, working with local communities, have built a record of winning protections for our lands and waters. Further, our livelihoods depend on us winning — especially in a state that’s nearly 30% publicly owned and whose outdoor recreation industry is the second-largest sector of the economy. Whether for work or play, to hunt or to hike, Montanans rely on healthy, vibrant natural spaces. Eight in 10 Americans think that conserving natural resources is patriotic. Two-thirds of voters in Western states believe that Congress should prioritize conserving public lands. That’s why early last year both Republicans and Democrats in Congress passed a popular, veto-proof conservation package that established more than 1.3 million acres of wilderness in the West, created three new national parks, and withdrew mining claims around Yellowstone, one of our most iconic and treasured landscapes.