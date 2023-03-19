In 2022, FWP established a new pheasant release program “which aims to engage youth in the sport of hunting, promote hunter success, and provide additional hunting opportunities for hunters of all ages by releasing up to 50,000 pheasants" per year. The Legislature approved $1 million annually for this put-and-take operation, with the expectation that FWP would be spending about $20 per pheasant released.

This program was incredibly controversial, but was it effective? Let’s take a closer look.

In essence, after Costco canceled a dairy milking contract leaving prisoners at the state prison in Deer Lodge with little to do, FWP used hunter dollars to support a new work program for prisoners administered by the Department of Corrections. To date, FWP has spent $1.1 million to build and administer this pheasant hatchery at the prison.

This $1.1 million yielded a crop of only 8,180 birds for novice gunners. As photos from FWP’s own social media channels showed, these birds were generally of poor quality, compared to their wild counterparts, often lacking tail feathers and unable to fly well due to poor development. They were "sitting ducks" for hunters and many other predators.

Of those pheasants, 5,730 (70%) were actually released last fall. Roughly half were roosters and half were hens. The prison retained 1,450 birds to breed, and they still hold 1,000 pheasants that were supposed to be released, but FWP apparently lost track of time and the three-month hunting season was over before they realized it. To be fair, put-and-take pheasant farms aren’t used to operating during the actual hunting season.

Far fewer than the “50,000 pheasants” pledged to the Legislature and the public to justify the program’s hefty price tag were actually released – 88% fewer to be precise. This represents not only a broken promise but a dismal return on the investment. But it gets worse.

Half of the released birds were hens that cannot be legally hunted in Montana. This brings the number of huntable birds down to 2,865 at a final price tag of $384 per huntable bird, making that a $1,000 pheasant dinner with a limit of three birds per day. Moreover, FWP put no measures in place to rigorously evaluate whether this program makes any difference in recruiting hunters. The ‘recruitment’ program is wishful thinking at best.

This is a tale of wasteful government spending of hunter dollars at the hands of an agency mandated to generate value for our state's citizens. It's easy to imagine what $1 million per year could do to improve upland bird habitat, on public or private lands. More habitat would offer more novice hunters the opportunity to experience what wild pheasant hunting can and should look like.

Montanans have already said NO to hatchery fish in rivers, and NO to farm-raised elk; now it’s time to say NO to pen-raised pheasants. Representative Marler’s House Bill 826 offers the reasonable solution we need to end this madness. This bill would require that FWP phase out the pheasant stocking program and directs Montana’s Environmental Quality Council to work with both FWP and the Department of Corrections to find a suitable alternative that “must focus on fulfilling the missions of both organizations while utilizing existing resources…” .

This is the path that should have been chosen in 2021, but it’s not too late to correct the mistake. Let’s do right by Montana hunters.