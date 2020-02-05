Tim Fox has statewide connectivity. Let’s take a look at why this is so important.

This summer you will be asked to select candidates in the primary election to represent their parties in the general election. Primary races are important, and I urge you to look carefully at the roots and connectivity as you make your selection.

First, let’s look at connectivity and what it means in a political race. The dictionary defines it this way: 1. To join or fasten together as by something intervening. 2. To join or unite by a means of communication. 3. To attach by personal association. 4. To associate in thought.

A common phrase describing our state is "Montana, the last best place." I recently heard a political organization from the eastern side of our country say it even better: "Montana, the largest small town in America!"

Most of us relate to that feeling. The small-town feeling strikes a strong chord in our inner self somewhere. We feel the connectivity. As we travel around our state, we’ve all likely experienced the times that after we started a conversation anywhere in the state, we soon found some kind of a connection, a common thread. We know someone they know, we knew someone where they used to live, we worked with a shirttail relative. We soon found we have things in common that connect us.