Tim Fox has statewide connectivity. Let’s take a look at why this is so important.
This summer you will be asked to select candidates in the primary election to represent their parties in the general election. Primary races are important, and I urge you to look carefully at the roots and connectivity as you make your selection.
First, let’s look at connectivity and what it means in a political race. The dictionary defines it this way: 1. To join or fasten together as by something intervening. 2. To join or unite by a means of communication. 3. To attach by personal association. 4. To associate in thought.
A common phrase describing our state is "Montana, the last best place." I recently heard a political organization from the eastern side of our country say it even better: "Montana, the largest small town in America!"
Most of us relate to that feeling. The small-town feeling strikes a strong chord in our inner self somewhere. We feel the connectivity. As we travel around our state, we’ve all likely experienced the times that after we started a conversation anywhere in the state, we soon found some kind of a connection, a common thread. We know someone they know, we knew someone where they used to live, we worked with a shirttail relative. We soon found we have things in common that connect us.
Attorney General Tim Fox is running for governor and Fox has connectivity all across our state. A lifetime Montanan, born and raised in Hardin. Educated in the Montana school system, three-time graduate from the University of Montana; no, I don’t mean it took him three tries to graduate, what I mean is he received three degrees; geology, law, public administration. He worked in the Department of Environmental Quality, and recently is now in his second and final term as our state attorney general.
Connectivity matters. Montana is a large and diverse state. The need for experience is critical. Our diversity is from the smallest population in a rural county, to the rapid growth of our urban cities, from agriculture to tourism, from natural resource management to the exploding digital expansion. The need for the most experienced and qualified leader for our state has seldom been more important than now.
Connectivity is vital and Tim Fox is the connected candidate.
Ed Greef of Florence is a Republican and former representative for House District 88 in the Montana Legislature.