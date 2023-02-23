Because they are contests between governing agendas, elections aren’t necessarily settled on Election Day. Especially when the outcome is a slim majority in Congress, members are often presented with more opportunities for “compromise” to pass legislation.

Thankfully, despite the Republican Party acquiring only a narrow edge on Capitol Hill, 20 conservatives, including Rep. Matt Rosendale, possessed the courage to make it immediately clear that they would do everything in their power to take on the issues they were elected to take on, rather than “make nice” and jam through massive omnibus bills loaded with pork and progressive priorities.

Such courage to follow through on promises is increasingly rare in Washington. Words have frequently become nothing more than that. Take Joe Biden. He campaigned on conciliatorily terms and delivered a unifying inaugural address, but has since governed from the far left. He then demonized half of the country in a menacing prime-time speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and his legislative accomplishments have uniformly benefited the left.

This duplicity isn’t limited to the Democratic Party. Much to the left’s delight, President George H. W. Bush, contrary to his pledge on the trail to halt the expansion of the administrative state, signed into law, for instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Clean Air Act Amendment and Ryan White CARE Act.

This year, the raucous first five days of this Congress were as important as Election Day, because they determined whether Kevin McCarthy would govern from the Left or Right. And twenty brave conservative Republicans, including Montana’s Matt Rosendale, were the heroes and the winners. They forced the House leadership to make several needed concessions that will force the Speaker to govern more conservatively.

Many Republicans who pride themselves on being “moderate” argue that governing from the middle by giving colleagues on the other side of the aisle small victories is a good idea. But we’ve been witness to enough history to know that strategy rarely yields significant, let alone lasting, triumphs for true conservatives. And in the case of Bush, it cost him reelection, as it has repeatedly with other squishes who have followed his trajectory.

Last year, 14 sell-out Republicans senators, along with a similar number of Representatives, helped the Democrat majority pass the first major gun control in 30 years. But today, there’s a new “sheriff” in town, with Nancy Pelosi reduced to playing an irrelevant role in the minority.

Now, the Republican-led House has definitive leverage, and an internal debate is raging over how it should use it to put in place the priorities of its conservative constituents. With respect to the Second Amendment, the way forward is clear. First, fully restore the constitutional rights of Americans to carry arms in public. Second, stop the Biden administration’s ATF from harassing lawful firearm dealers. Third, prevent the Biden administration from banning millions of legally owned arms via executive fiat.

Getting this done would stand in marked contrast to the work of sell-out Republicans who have been rubber-stamping gun control for the better part of the past three decades. Sure, it would be easy for GOP leadership to receive rivers of laudatory ink from the New York Times and other mainstream media outlets by pushing more gun-control measures. But besides those measures being contrary to our founding documents, that’s not what GOP leadership has been chosen by the American people to achieve in the nation’s capital.

The 118th Congress is off to a fantastic start thanks to a handful of members having the guts to stand up for what’s right. Universal background checks and so-called “assault weapons” bans will all likely be dead on arrival in the House because 20 patriots defied Washington groupthink. If you happen to see Mr. Rosendale, thank him for his moral strength, because the pressure to cave and blissfully stroll down the road more traveled was no doubt immense.