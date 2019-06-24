I am a fourth-generation Missoula native and could not imagine living anywhere else. It has been an incredible place to raise my three children. My wife, Brandee, and I have been married for 17 years. We love the outdoor opportunities that Missoula and the surrounding areas provide. I work for a phone and data company based out of Missoula and am excited to see how quickly technology changes and how we adapt to those changes.
One of the things I am most proud of in my professional career is substantially reducing operating expenses on major projects and still providing a perfect result. I believe this trait of efficiency is something that is essential in city government. Over the last several years I have seen a negative shift in Missoula; it is time to make a change.
One of the myriad of reasons I have decided to run for City Council is the unsustainable increase in property taxes over the last many years in Missoula. These tax increases that our current elected officials have rubber-stamped year after year are putting an overwhelming burden on our citizens. According to a 2014 study published by Montana State University Professor Douglas J. Young, Missoula has the highest property tax burden of any of Montana’s largest cities. Since 2014, Missoula’s tax burden has only grown. This is not something to be proud of. I decided to run for City Council because it’s time homegrown Missoula citizens stand up to the special interests and political fiefdom controlling our city.
Missoula’s overwhelming property taxes make it difficult for our community’s lower- and middle-income citizens, and the burden is not just carried by homeowners; it gets passed on to renters too. Many senior citizens — who helped shape Missoula with decades of their labor, volunteer services and property taxes — are now on fixed incomes and are being taxed out of their beloved city. Each tax increase is a message from city officials that our lower-income residents can be replaced by new, wealthier residents who can afford the tax burden they enact.
A large part of this problem arises from a complex tool called tax increment financing. Large portions of tax revenue are being scraped off to fund pet projects and directly benefit large corporations and wealthy developers. As a result, our essential services are underfunded and, in many cases, understaffed. Missoula is in desperate need of fiscal responsibility with an emphasis on bread-and-butter services like road maintenance and police and fire protection. As Missoula continues to see higher crime rates year after year, we need to be committing resources to ensure our community is safe.
With your support, I can become a voice to help break the tax-and-spend mentality we have been experiencing. Let’s focus on smart growth and not growth at any cost. Let’s concentrate on getting good-paying jobs and not just seasonal tourist opportunities. Let’s focus on the basics and not the frills. Let’s fund our police, fire and infrastructure, and not give millions to private developers. Let’s focus on getting Missoula back to the great community it once was.
My goal is to continue to make Missoula a place where everyone can afford to live. Where the elderly and lower incomes are not taxed out of their homes, where young people don’t have to leave town to find a high-paying job or purchase a home, where the city listens to its citizens.
