Time for Daines, Gianforte to act on Legislature’s Wilderness Study Area Report

Less than two years ago, Montana’s wilderness study areas (WSAs) were under attack. Now, we’re closer to protecting them as a reflection of community values.
Earlier this month, the Montana’s State Legislature’s Environmental Quality Council (EQC) finalized its report on Montana’s seven Forest Service WSAs. In the report, the committee considered the history of these WSAs and highlighted the local collaborative approaches that Montanans have committed to in their efforts to decide the futures of these special places.
The report underlined what those of us who have been fighting for WSAs have known for years: the best way to determine their fate is by working together, finding common ground, and developing local solutions, like Montanans have done for generations. While it was developing the report, the EQC heard testimony from a wide array of sources — loggers, conservationists, motorized recreation advocates, and more, the vast majority of whom spoke in favor of working together for WSAs and expressed the belief that Montanans who know, love, and depend on these places are best positioned to make informed and constructive decisions about their future.
Those decisions should not fall to bureaucrats who have never visited these places.
And that, of course, brings us to Senator Steve Daines and Representative Greg Gianforte.
Back in 2018, Daines and Gianforte each introduced legislation that sought to strip protection from nearly 800,000 acres of WSAs, including the places the EQC investigated for its report. They introduced their legislation without holding a single public meeting, hearing, or town hall; without accounting for the unique needs and perspectives of communities that depend on their local WSAs; and without tapping into the constituent feedback loop that’s required of good public servants.
When Montanans confronted Daines and Gianforte about being cut out of the process, the congressmen proceeded to hold sham “public meetings” with handpicked supporters to provide cover for their unpopular bills. Montanans weren’t fooled, and spoke out long and loud until Daines and Gianforte were forced to withdraw their top-down, one-size-fits-all legislation under an avalanche of letters, emails, phone calls, and demonstrations.
One of the groups that formed to defend WSAs from these attacks was Our Land, Our Legacy. We were all proud spokespeople for the group, and our message was simple: our wild public lands are the heart and soul of Montana. They are the foundation of our outdoor legacy and economy. They are our reason for living in the Big Sky state and for raising our children here. Our congressional delegation needs to support local, collaborative efforts focused on the particular attributes of each of these areas, not to impose generic, place-blind legislation that decides the fate of all of these places in one fell swoop — with no opportunity for real public input.
Have Daines and Gianforte taken this message to heart? We certainly hope so, but they have yet to show convincing evidence of truly listening to the Montanans who love and depend on our WSAs.
During the EQQ’s penultimate meeting on July 30, Montana’s congressmen were asked to provide testimony to the committee before it issued its final report. In his remarks, Sen. Jon Tester made it clear that he was listening. “We need to let Montanans who live, work, and recreate on and around these lands drive the bus here,” he said, reiterating that we shouldn’t “let politics force a one-size-fits-all, top-down approach onto folks who know what works best for their communities.”
In contrast, Daines’ letter offered the ambiguous opinion that “a solution to this decades-old issue should include local support.” Gianforte described his 2018 legislation as “a starting point,” indicating that he hasn’t given up on his top-down approach.
We count ourselves among the many Montanans whose lives are immeasurably enriched by WSAs. We hunt here, we ride our horses here, and we’ve raised our children here. We depend on the clean water that flows from the mountains and the peace that we find in the deep forests and on the open prairies. We applaud the EQC for taking a collaborative approach to WSA management seriously, and we can only hope that Daines and Gianforte will follow the committee’s lead.
Andrew McKean is a writer and hunter from Glasgow. Kathy Hundley is a substitute school teacher and backcountry horsewoman from Darby. Karen Stevenson is a retired teacher, hiker, and public lands advocate from Miles City.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!