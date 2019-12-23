There’s good reason to be cheerful this holiday season. Christmas is this week, when friends and family gather to exchange gifts, but more importantly, to exchange love. The torturous 24-hour news cycle will be somewhat muted since Congress has ended its session for the year with House and Senate members headed home for a much needed break. And, if the polls are right, more than half the population raised both cheers and glasses when the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump last week, making him only the third U.S. president to be impeached in the nation’s 230-year history.
When it comes to getting coal in your stocking, Trump got so much last week that he may have single-handedly revived the coal industry. Despite an endless tirade of insults, threats, name-calling and other childish tantrums, there was nothing he could do to derail his impeachment. Even when offered the opportunity to send his lawyers or appear in person to provide “exculpatory evidence” to prove his innocence before the House committees, Trump chose to do neither.
The bottom line is he refuses to believe he did anything wrong in his “perfect” phone call with the Ukrainian president asking to announce investigations into his potential 2020 challenger, Joe Biden. Nor did he see anything wrong with telling congressional committees that he would not produce the documents they requested nor allow administration officials with firsthand knowledge of his actions to testify.
That strategy, if you could call it that, didn’t quite work out the way he hoped. Predictably, he went off the deep end when the articles of impeachment were passed, putting a permanent stain on his extremely divisive and disruptive presidency and the harsh partisan conflicts it has spawned.
In his flood of rage-tweets, Trump claimed Democrats “will feel the almighty wrath of God” for impeaching him. Unfortunately for “the chosen one,” Christianity Today, a magazine founded by evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, had a considerably different opinion. In an editorial titled “Trump should be removed from office” they cut to the chase, writing: “He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”
One might think a direct rebuke from an evangelical publication would teach him a lesson. But instead he insulted the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, tweeting “No Nads Nadler needs to Shut the H3ll up.” “Nads” is short for “gonads,” which seems pretty off base since, after all, Nadler had the “nads” to impeachment him.
And like so many things associated with Trump these days, for every one of his mean-spirited actions there some hilarious reactions. When it comes to “nads,” conservative attorney George Conway, husband of Trump’s senior counselor Kelly Anne Conway, nailed him back by sticking Trump with a new post-impeachment nickname — “IMPOTUS” — standing for “Impeached President of the United States.”
There will be plenty of political fireworks when Congress returns in January, including the Senate impeachment trial. But for now those who have agonized over Trump’s denigration of the presidency have good reason to raise many holiday toasts. As for IMPOTUS, it’ll be a considerably less merry Christmas while he grumps, groans, tweets and moans as the taxpayer-funded Secret Service follows him around in golf carts at Mar-a-Lago.