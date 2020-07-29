'Time outs' might help motivate safer driving

Since last month, I’ve had interesting conversations with a couple fellow bicyclists regarding riding practices and safety. One was a fleeting in-person exchange; the other a lengthier phone conversation based on an email request. Here’s the gist of our conversations, with my own comments/reflections added.
While riding a stretch of North Avenue just west of Clements, a blue mid-size sedan slowed, following me for a bit, and then proceeded to pass at a speed only slightly greater than mine. The driver, a woman maybe a decade or two younger than me (I’ll call her Betty), had lowered her passenger side window to make the following declaration: “I hope you know you’re giving the rest of us a bad name.” I could only conclude the classification of “us” was people who ride bikes on streets or roads.
What had prompted Betty’s concern (ire?) was that I was riding close to the center of an 11-foot-wide lane rather than within about a foot of its edge. I expect the “bad name” was that bicyclists in general are rude or “elitist” when sharing the road with cars — and especially so when they don’t stay at the right edge. The only reply I could think of for Betty at the moment, as she was probably already out of hearing range, was a shout of “This lane is too narrow to share!” More on that later.
Bob’s email stated he’s a longtime cyclist who, given his Rattlesnake residence, had been noticing some bicyclist behaviors on Rattlesnake Drive that concerned him. He hoped I’d address the situations in a future column. Bob described instances where riders had left the bike lane, entering the travel lane somewhat abruptly and with no apparent necessity — or made a similar move from a paved shoulder. I concurred that it was certainly a poor and dangerous practice to enter a traffic stream from a bike lane or shoulder without checking for traffic and signaling intent.
That being said, there are certainly circumstances on Rattlesnake Drive (and many similar roads) that indicate the appropriate cyclist position is the middle of the lane. The far portion of the drive, past the curve at Rattlesnake Court, has no shoulder or bike lane; with a lane width well under 14 feet — too narrow to share side-by-side with cars/trucks. To ride at the right edge of the roadway in this situation (which is apparently what Betty believes necessary to protect bicyclists from getting a “bad name”) sends a message that motorists might safely “squeeze by” riders at the edge without leaving their lane. Simple math shows that’s not true. Vehicle width: 7-8 feet (typical SUV, mid-size pickup). Bicycling minimum operating width: 4 feet. Safe lateral passing distance: 3 feet. Total: 14-15 feet.
The Drive’s midsection, starting above the Missoula Avenue intersection, has paved shoulders of decent width and condition. Bicyclists reasonably leave it, however, to navigate around pedestrian “bump outs,” avoid debris or properly prepare for a left turn. The lower Rattlesnake (Van Buren) has standard bike lanes, but they’re often alongside parked cars. To avoid being “doored,” many bicyclists appropriately use the outside edge of the bike lane or beyond in that circumstance. Bike lane use in Montana is not mandatory.
As a side note, I appreciated C. Burt Caldwell’s letter (“Know your bike laws,” July 19) regarding rights to the road and the nastiness of harassment. But two corrections of fact are in order. Bicyclists do not “have the right of way over cars” unless riders are properly using a pedestrian crosswalk. Also, someone’s automobile ownership does not procure “additional rights to (bike) ride” on the road.
An excellent overview of safe and responsible biking practices is easily accessible; Google “abea.bike” and check out their 11-minute video, “Understanding Cyclists’ Position on the Roadway.”
Gene Schmitz is a retired small-business owner and science teacher. He is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. Readers can email him at oped@missoulian.com.
