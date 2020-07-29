'Time outs' might help motivate safer driving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since last month, I’ve had interesting conversations with a couple fellow bicyclists regarding riding practices and safety. One was a fleeting in-person exchange; the other a lengthier phone conversation based on an email request. Here’s the gist of our conversations, with my own comments/reflections added.

While riding a stretch of North Avenue just west of Clements, a blue mid-size sedan slowed, following me for a bit, and then proceeded to pass at a speed only slightly greater than mine. The driver, a woman maybe a decade or two younger than me (I’ll call her Betty), had lowered her passenger side window to make the following declaration: “I hope you know you’re giving the rest of us a bad name.” I could only conclude the classification of “us” was people who ride bikes on streets or roads.

What had prompted Betty’s concern (ire?) was that I was riding close to the center of an 11-foot-wide lane rather than within about a foot of its edge. I expect the “bad name” was that bicyclists in general are rude or “elitist” when sharing the road with cars — and especially so when they don’t stay at the right edge. The only reply I could think of for Betty at the moment, as she was probably already out of hearing range, was a shout of “This lane is too narrow to share!” More on that later.