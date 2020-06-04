'Time outs' might help motivate safer driving

What are the best ways of keeping our streets free of drivers who clearly fit the definition of “an accident waiting to happen”?
When it comes to keeping drivers from committing the more serious/dangerous violations of traffic laws, there are currently a handful of tools available; some seemingly underutilized, some less effective than others.
There are fines, typically with a range based on infraction severity. Speeding fines in Montana: $40-200 based on how far over the limit. Also, points are attached to every infraction, from a defective windshield wiper (2) to a DUI conviction (10). Enough points in a certain time period yields a mandatory suspension (or even revocation) of the driver’s license. Additionally, insurance premium increases accompany moving violations; over time often surpassing the initial fine. For many, a financial hit is enough to instigate a change in habits. But for some, a series of fines for one’s speeding habit is essentially a “cost of doing business.”
Some sentences may include mandatory completion of a safe driving class; often used for repeat offenders of moderate infractions. While well-intended and possibly successful in a number of cases, it does bring to mind thoughts about the saying of “tigers not changing their stripes.”
For DUI violations, one significant tool against recidivism is the ignition interlock; installed in the violator’s vehicle, a breathalyzer reading must indicate sobriety before the starter will work. It’s not completely foolproof, however; the offender could borrow a different vehicle or have a sober passenger provide the required breath.
Now consider the two biggest “hammers” available for squashing high level and/or habitual dangerous practices: incarceration and license revocation. Being locked up is certainly foolproof; you can’t crash your car when you’re in a cell. But you can’t do much of anything else either — like holding onto your job. Bad drivers aren’t like armed robbers, drug dealers or “nut cases” that throw acid at total strangers; we’re only at risk when they’re behind the wheel.
So why not just “lock” them out of the roads? Unfortunately, license revocation doesn’t necessarily achieve that result. Studies show that often upwards of half of the people under license revocation have continued to drive; weighing their need/desire to drive against a relatively low risk of getting caught.
Preceding an answer to this conundrum, I’ll interject a favorite quote from Robert F. Kennedy: “Some people look at things as they are and ask ‘why’; I see things that could be and ask ‘why not.’” So, why not change the driver’s license from an identification/authorization card to a type of “key card” that’s required to operate a vehicle in an ordinary fashion? With such a license revoked (physically confiscated), failure to have it inserted into a dashboard’s reader would cause head and tail lights to flash; any police would see this sign that the driver lacked a valid license and act accordingly.
This new license format also allows for a new way of promoting proper driver behavior; a short-term “time out” for less egregious infractions (failure to yield, etc.). Removing a privilege (and remember, that’s what driving is) can be a very powerful motivator. Imagine a college football player making a lot of unnecessary fouls (unsportsmanlike conduct, late hits). Getting benched for the game is probably a stronger behavior modifier than being fined $50. The “coach” (DMV) that allows us to “play” should be encouraged to bench “players” whose actions are detrimental to the rest of the team.
It’s unfortunate that the privilege of driving a motor vehicle has morphed into a quasi right. Time to un-morph? Something to think about.
Gene Schmitz is a retired small-business owner and science teacher. He is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. Readers can email him at oped@missoulian.com.
