'Time outs' might help motivate safer driving

What are the best ways of keeping our streets free of drivers who clearly fit the definition of “an accident waiting to happen”?

When it comes to keeping drivers from committing the more serious/dangerous violations of traffic laws, there are currently a handful of tools available; some seemingly underutilized, some less effective than others.

There are fines, typically with a range based on infraction severity. Speeding fines in Montana: $40-200 based on how far over the limit. Also, points are attached to every infraction, from a defective windshield wiper (2) to a DUI conviction (10). Enough points in a certain time period yields a mandatory suspension (or even revocation) of the driver’s license. Additionally, insurance premium increases accompany moving violations; over time often surpassing the initial fine. For many, a financial hit is enough to instigate a change in habits. But for some, a series of fines for one’s speeding habit is essentially a “cost of doing business.”

Some sentences may include mandatory completion of a safe driving class; often used for repeat offenders of moderate infractions. While well-intended and possibly successful in a number of cases, it does bring to mind thoughts about the saying of “tigers not changing their stripes.”