Do we have the global climate plan the planet needs?
Greta Thunberg has said that what she wants is a concrete plan of action that would trim the risks of the worldwide climate crisis, but it’s nowhere in sight.
Bill Gates struck a similar chord, saying he hasn’t seen anything worthy of the name "plan" to keep global damage at bay.
While the Green New Deal is a broad outline worthy of support, it stops short of the concrete detail Thunberg asks for, even at the necessary national, let alone global scale.
But, that said, the elements of a global plan of concrete, detailed actions are there. Alas, to paraphrase Thunberg, we live in a strange world where there are single-issue advocates for this or that part of a plan, but critics picking the parts off one by one, saying, correctly, that no single one of them will be enough.
It’s easy to find advocates for this or that kind of carbon tax, or for planting trees or for sharp reduction in air travel. Renewables have a strong and vocal constituency. There’s also an increasingly influential constituency of capital investors lobbying for elimination of the taxpayer subsidy for fossil fuels. Many across the planet have seen carbon farming advocated under a headline declaring that “The Key to the Environmental Crisis Is Beneath Our Feet.”
It’s harder to find advocates for tree planting who also urge lifestyle changes, or advocates for carbon-taxing who also go the distance on recycling batteries for cell phones and cars. Advocates for sparing the forests from logging haven’t also urged an end to subsidies for fossil fuels. Instead, the nation and the world seem to have a cacophony of voices mostly singing the praise of single elements.
Meanwhile, headlines declare that planting trees won’t be enough, that a carbon tax won’t be enough, that carbon farming won’t be enough, that cutting back on air travel won’t be enough, that eliminating subsidy of fossil fuels won’t be enough, and so on, down the list.
Time magazine ran a headline declaring that lifestyle changes won’t be enough. Many readers of Forbes saw the Mike Hughes opinion in which he said, “Relying on renewables alone won’t be enough.”
But saying that this or that line of action won’t be enough is the least important thing anyone could say.
After all, the basics aren’t all that difficult to understand. Everybody knows that chocolate isn’t enough to make a chocolate cake, and a quarterback isn’t enough to make a football team. But everybody knows that chocolate is pretty important if you want a chocolate cake, and that a capable quarterback is mighty useful if the team is going to make successful passes.
A workable plan of action isn’t out of reach. We have the parts. They just haven’t been assembled, and that’s a major reason for the Thunberg and Gates agreement that we don’t yet have a global climate plan.
John Kerry and Arnold Schwarzenegger have recently teamed up to initiate a mobilization of the disparate advocacy groups plugging for pet programs. We can hope they pull it off, and soon enough to make a difference.
Although local in aims and structure, Missoula’s climate plan is an exemplar in the "think globally, act locally" model of environmental action, and a worthy model for the grander effort of national, even global mobilization. It’s no single-issue effort. And the concrete detail it aims for might even satisfy the demands of climate realists like Greta Thunberg.