Time to end Trump’s incredible damage to our nation

In the meantime, we are all paying the price for his unforgivable ignorance in denying the overwhelming scientific consensus of mankind’s increasingly deleterious impact upon the planet’s environment and the undeniable evidence of more and larger hurricanes, disastrous floods, raging wildfires and the “third great extinction event.” What we have to show for his much-lauded “global energy dominance” is actually an economy on the rocks, with the oil, gas and coal industries bankrupted by the pandemic he also ignored.

He has insulted top level military officials and ingloriously removed them from their positions by Twitter because he didn’t believe they were being more loyal to him than to the country they’re sworn to protect. Again, that’s due to his total lack of understanding that this is a nation, not a business, and in the difficult task of governing one must treat those of differing opinions with respect — not expect them to jump like a dog at some imperial command. Even now, 130 members of the Secret Service, who pledged their lives to protect his worthless hide, are brought low by COVID due to his ego-driven need to hold close-contact, mask-less rallies to make him feel like the leader he never was and will never be.