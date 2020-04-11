Time to listen to our scientists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This grim time of COVID-19 is most definitely a stark test of our national resolve and public good will. The stories of good will are breathtaking. Our national resolve is not quite so shiny.

One of today’s somber questions is whether we will listen more seriously to our scientists. We should have done better with COVID-19, since the warnings were rumbling many months ago. That aside, our scientists have always warned us about the possibility of pandemics. Having grown up with a scientist father, I heard that very prediction at our family dinner table. But after years of well-being, the public concern evaporated.

One scientist who recently had an important message to share at Montana State University is Dr. Rob Davies, physicist at Utah State University, who lectured on the global and local effects of the climate crisis and America’s hyper-consumption in a finite world. Since then, all discussion about climate change has been totally eclipsed by our focus on the virus, and the need to get things back to normal. This is understandable. We are in a terrifying global predicament.