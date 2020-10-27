Time to retire Commission on Presidential Debates

Controversy over the manner in which presidential debates are conducted has come to a head in 2020. It’s no secret that the current media in America leans unapologetically to the left. This has resulted in a liberal lean to the left on the part of the current commission. Moderators for both the presidential and vice-presidential debates seemed to have demonstrated a bias towards the Democrat candidate.

So, what might be done to make the debates more equitable and help the audience evaluate the attributes and ideas of each candidate? The American voter deserves that opportunity, and the outcome is too important not to get it right. A modified Lincoln-Douglas Debate might get us closer to an answer.

Besides two candidates, all that is needed is a time-keeper. Candidates could come prepared to ask their opponent questions. Each would take his/her turn to ask a question of the other and the challenger would have a designated amount of time to answer. If agreed upon, time could be given for a rebuttal. Topics would be up to the candidates, and there would be no way for either candidate to know the questions in advance. The time-keeper would keep track of the time, and that’s all. Their political leanings need never be known and would not favor either candidate or negatively influence the audience.