Time to retire Commission on Presidential Debates

If you have “tuned in” to any of the debates during the 2020 presidential campaign, you are probably aware of all the controversy over the “rules and regulations” established by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Have the rules favored one candidate over the other? Are the moderators biased?
There was no such commission until 1988, so, whose bright idea was it to start one? It seems that when you put two opposing presidential candidates together in one room and ask them to debate one another on the pertinent issues of the day, there’s no need for a third party to direct the conversation.
Since the seven Lincoln-Douglas debates, presidential debates have varied over the years. Without any mass media, of course, the forum had to be different. Television scheduling constraints would not allow the format used by Lincoln and Douglas. Lincoln basically followed Douglas throughout the country and challenged his comments each time to let the audience see the difference between the two candidates. Douglas would lead off and talk for an hour, and then Lincoln would take his turn and talk for another hour. They would then challenge each other’s comments.
Radio did not play a part in presidential debates until 1948. And the first TV debate wasn’t until 1952. The televised debate of 1960 between Nixon and JFK was the first debate receiving much attention and is thought to have played a major role in Nixon’s loss. Since 1972 all presidential debates have been televised. Presidents LBJ and Nixon refused to debate their opponents for re-election.
Controversy over the manner in which presidential debates are conducted has come to a head in 2020. It’s no secret that the current media in America leans unapologetically to the left. This has resulted in a liberal lean to the left on the part of the current commission. Moderators for both the presidential and vice-presidential debates seemed to have demonstrated a bias towards the Democrat candidate.
So, what might be done to make the debates more equitable and help the audience evaluate the attributes and ideas of each candidate? The American voter deserves that opportunity, and the outcome is too important not to get it right. A modified Lincoln-Douglas Debate might get us closer to an answer.
Besides two candidates, all that is needed is a time-keeper. Candidates could come prepared to ask their opponent questions. Each would take his/her turn to ask a question of the other and the challenger would have a designated amount of time to answer. If agreed upon, time could be given for a rebuttal. Topics would be up to the candidates, and there would be no way for either candidate to know the questions in advance. The time-keeper would keep track of the time, and that’s all. Their political leanings need never be known and would not favor either candidate or negatively influence the audience.
With a sigh of relief, we can put the debates of 2020 behind us. Maybe it’s also time to retire the Commission on Presidential Debates. By this point in the election process, too many people have turned off their televisions, thrown away a plethora of political ads and tuned the whole process out of their lives. So, if there’s a way to simplify the process and become a little more innovative for the future, let’s give it a try.
There’s an election every two years and a presidential election every four, so maybe less drama and more substance is in order. No matter the format, voters deserve the very best opportunity to make the most informed choice possible when they vote.
Gary Carlson taught the Constitution as a community college professor for more than a decade. He and his wife Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
