Annual school elections will be conducted in May. In addition to electing school board trustees, the Missoula County Public Schools board of trustees approved placing both elementary and high school operations levies on the election ballot. Ballots were mailed to registered voters earlier this week and need to be returned by May 7.
There are five elementary trustee seats up for election on the May ballot. Trustees Michael Beers, Diane Lorenzen and Vicki McDonald are at the end of their three-year terms. Five individuals have filed to run for these three seats:
- John Fletcher
- Diane Lorenzen
- Vicki McDonald
- Wilena Old Person
- Megan Robson
Trustees Ann Wake and Sharon Sterbis are running unopposed for seats as high school trustees.
I also want to share some basic information about the Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) levy requests and how they help us sustain our current levels of staffing and programs.
As I approach the end of my 39 year career in MCPS, I am proud of the success that I see in every corner of our district. Our students and staff are exceptional and our success is the result of the community investing in our students and our school district. Community members sharing their time and expertise, parents advocating on behalf of their students, and continued taxpayer support have allowed MCPS to maintain investments in rigorous 21st century academic programs.
When the need has arisen, Missoula taxpayers have passed operations levies for the past 18 years. Levies allow MCPS to sustain current staffing and programs and maintain our progress toward exceptional student outcomes.
MCPS trustees placed two levy requests on the May 7 ballot, which is an all-mail election. The elementary levy in the amount of $200,519 will cost $4.65/year per $200,000 in assessed property value. The high school levy in the amount of $118,986 will cost $1.55/year per $200,000 in assessed property value.
When we take into account all of the local tax levies that make up our elementary district budget, the total tax increase on a property with a $200,000 assessed value will be only $1.18/year if this operations levy passes. When factoring the impact of all local tax levies the high school district, the total tax increase on property with $200,000 in assessed value will be only $1.02/year. This moderation of the tax impact is the result of the restoration of state guaranteed tax base funding that was reduced in the 2017 legislative special session.
In the coming fiscal year, local taxpayers will pay less for certain components of our district budget because the state has restored their contribution. In summary, if both levies pass, the tax impact on a property with a $200,000 assessed value that is served by both our elementary and high school districts will be a combined total increase of $2.20 per year.
We have seen steady increases in student enrollment and in the cost of goods and services. MCPS has over 650 more students in our elementary and middle schools than we did nine years ago and our enrollment in the high schools has grown by more than 100 students in the past three years. Local levies help us support additional students and keep up with inflation. Schools are a unique governmental organization in that we have to raise money locally through a voter-approved levy to sustain staffing and programming.
All registered voters should have their ballots by this point. I encourage you to engage in the democratic process and be sure to vote. Additional information may be found on our website at www.mcpsmt.org.