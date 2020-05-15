Timely appraisal of Sleepy Inn motel was possible

Fellow Missoulians:
Is there economic justification for the mayor and city council to spend $1.1 million to acquire this dilapidated motel, the Sleepy Inn? Let’s look at what we have been told.
Mayor Engen stated that an appraisal was not done because of critical timing and no commercial appraisers were available. The mayor cited the immediate need for temporary “housing” due to COVID-19.
I own of an appraisal company here in Missoula and I assure you we could have done this work timely. Neither the city nor the Missoula Redevelopment Agency made contact with the appraisal community to inquire about getting an expedited appraisal done, yet it was possible. The excuses put forth were disingenuous.
I believe city and county residents need to hear that truth. An appraisal was possible but the mayor and council simply chose not to get one. As a result, the public trust has been harmed and the public’s finances would sure appear to have been significantly damaged.
The mayor said he talked with and commercial brokers and a commercial appraiser. One person provided the mayor with a Comparative Market Analysis. This residential agent used two warehouse listings and one apartment sale in presenting her opinion of the “list” value (Sleepy Inn Motel), where she stated, “If I were to list the Sleepy Inn, in 'as is' condition, I would value it in between $1,295,000-$1,425,000.” She based this opinion not on motel sales and listings but warehouse listings and one apartment sale across from Playfair Park. None of these properties are remotely indicative of the value of the Sleepy Inn. This CMA provides no basis for the mayor to say he was comfortable with the price negotiated.
I believe it is critical to understand this sale. I am not offering an appraisal but I am giving a simplistic analysis of the purchase price. What you will see is clear proof of the absurdity of this purchase.
The price is $1.1 million and the city received 35 small motel rooms (average size 284 square feet per room). The improvements are situated on a 24,960-square-foot site. The 2019 Department of Revenue value was $704,282 (an increase of 17.7% over their 2018 value). In 2019, the DOR stated a land value of $319,172 and an improvement value of $385,110.
When the city is done with its “interim” use of this motel, they intend to tear it down, leaving a vacant site. That means part of what they paid for this property will be demolished. The city then wants us to believe this land should be used for affordable housing. So, let’s look at this sale again.
Price of $1.1 million plus $100,000 in required repairs and maintenance and then the cost to tear it down. That equates to this vacant site having cost the taxpayers $1.2 million plus demolition costs. The total taxpayer cost of this 24,960-square-foot site that the city intends to develop into affordable housing is over $48 per square foot. Again, that is for a land parcel the DOR said was worth $320,000, or $12.82 per square foot. And the mayor and council said they purchased this site for affordable housing?
Does anyone else believe there is something wrong here? That those who manage our city have failed in their obligations to operate this municipality properly and with financial prudence? Some form of public outrage is necessary here and I respectfully demand a valid explanation.
Steven A. Hall of Missoula is president of Hall-Widdoss & Company, a real estate property valuation and consulting firm.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!