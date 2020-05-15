Timely appraisal of Sleepy Inn motel was possible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fellow Missoulians:

Is there economic justification for the mayor and city council to spend $1.1 million to acquire this dilapidated motel, the Sleepy Inn? Let’s look at what we have been told.

Mayor Engen stated that an appraisal was not done because of critical timing and no commercial appraisers were available. The mayor cited the immediate need for temporary “housing” due to COVID-19.

I own of an appraisal company here in Missoula and I assure you we could have done this work timely. Neither the city nor the Missoula Redevelopment Agency made contact with the appraisal community to inquire about getting an expedited appraisal done, yet it was possible. The excuses put forth were disingenuous.

I believe city and county residents need to hear that truth. An appraisal was possible but the mayor and council simply chose not to get one. As a result, the public trust has been harmed and the public’s finances would sure appear to have been significantly damaged.