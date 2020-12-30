'Tis the season to share gifts of patience, attention

From time immemorial, humans, with a certain incongruity, have celebrated a time of year when the days have become their shortest, the time when darkness prevails. Because experience revealed that this time marked the beginning of the return of light and, eventually, warmth. And at a time of year when it seems so much has been taken, many cultures have created customs of giving.

In this season of giving, many of us have come to find that the most important gifts, and often the most life-changing, are those that can’t be given hand-to-hand. I would offer that this insight is as true on the road as in “real life.”

So here’s a suggested “gift basket” we can all hopefully give those with whom we share the road: The gifts of patience, courtesy and consideration; the gift of attentiveness and the gifts of time and space. While it should go without saying, I’ll say it anyhow — always include the critical gift of sobriety behind the wheel. While we’re at it, let’s add a nice garland of “slow the ‘duck’ down!” when negotiating slippery streets.