'Tis the season to share gifts of patience, attention

From time immemorial, humans, with a certain incongruity, have celebrated a time of year when the days have become their shortest, the time when darkness prevails. Because experience revealed that this time marked the beginning of the return of light and, eventually, warmth. And at a time of year when it seems so much has been taken, many cultures have created customs of giving.
In this season of giving, many of us have come to find that the most important gifts, and often the most life-changing, are those that can’t be given hand-to-hand. I would offer that this insight is as true on the road as in “real life.”
So here’s a suggested “gift basket” we can all hopefully give those with whom we share the road: The gifts of patience, courtesy and consideration; the gift of attentiveness and the gifts of time and space. While it should go without saying, I’ll say it anyhow — always include the critical gift of sobriety behind the wheel. While we’re at it, let’s add a nice garland of “slow the ‘duck’ down!” when negotiating slippery streets.
I’ll offer an additional personal gift here, one of insight to our local bicyclists who chose to utilize the sidewalks in preference to the streets. Those of us who delve into traffic statistics as a matter of course understand that this practice is, statistically, a losing proposition. The likelihood of being in a crash with a motor vehicle are greater for sidewalk users than for cyclists on the street. But I get it that you’re shaking your head about that; it really doesn’t seem to compute. I get it that when you’re cruising along a sidewalk void of pedestrians, especially longer stretches bordering higher volume streets, it’s a nice feeling to have a curb between you and drivers who seem to have their heads up — well, you know. It’s great to be separated from the fray. But here’s the thing; when you get to an intersection (cross street) you’ve just thrown yourself back into the fray; one that often seems to “have come out of nowhere.”
Consider the “Sidewalk Salmon” situation that resulted in two separate car-on-bike crashes in the span of a recent year. When a person is riding against traffic on the street, the bicycling vernacular for the practice is “being a salmon” — swimming upstream, as it were. But unlike travel lanes and bike lanes, sidewalks allow for bidirectional travel on both sides of the street; you can’t technically be against the flow of traffic when you’re not a part of traffic. But here’s what happens — and happened.
A driver heading northwest on West Broadway was preparing for a left turn onto Palmer; his light was green. With a good gap in oncoming traffic and an empty crosswalk, he executed the turn. Unfortunately, a bicyclist was also headed northwest on the sidewalk on the west (left) side of West Broadway. In this situation the rider was, until the last moment, completely in the blind spot of the turning driver; resulting in the collision between the two vehicles. Assigning fault/responsibility can be argued, but the “fix” is rather straightforward on the part of the sidewalk bicyclist. Approach to a street intersection (alley, driveway) should be made at “pedestrian” speed; providing time to check for potential conflicts with cars. It’s a lot to expect of drivers to check well beyond the crosswalk for persons who are approaching it at bicycling speeds. Better to rely on our own actions to produce the safest outcomes.
Please have a safe and happy New Year, everyone.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.