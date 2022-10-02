TJ McDermott: Sheriff grateful for support

In a career that has spanned over 27 years and focused on public service, I have witnessed many changes. I began my career with the Anaconda Police Department in 1995, joined the Missoula Police Department in 1998 and in 2003 found my ‘work home’ at the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, where I’m proud to say that I was elected as Sheriff and Coroner for two consecutive terms starting in 2015. My wife and I are raising a beautiful family in Missoula and truly treasure being a part of this community.

As the days tick by and my retirement from law enforcement draws near, I find myself reflecting on the road that led me to serve as your Sheriff and the work that we have accomplished. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your County Sheriff. The community support of law enforcement and our Sheriff’s Office is outstanding. I cannot thank the people of Missoula County enough for their support.

I made a commitment to you when I was elected to provide a Sheriff’s office that offers the best possible service to you, has a balanced budget, and creates forward thinking programming that will help Missoula County thrive. We have made a lot of progress in my time leading this office and I want to take a minute to mention a few successes that helped make my commitment to you a reality:

Fiscal accountability — We consistently operate within our budget and maintain cash savings for capital improvements and equipment on replacement schedules.

Detention Center management — We have come in under budget managing the County Detention Center. We implemented creative cost saving techniques such as installing solar panels on the roof to offset the jail’s high energy costs and save taxpayer dollars.

Embraced a culture of change — I am very proud of our staff which is committed to interacting with the public in a manner that demonstrates dignity and respect for all involved. When the global pandemic hit, we stood up and implemented the processes and procedures necessary to make everyone under our care as safe as possible.

Program enhancements — Re-established our Canine and School Resource Officer programs. Made safety a priority for our brave men and women by ensuring deputies have all necessary safety equipment with a strong maintenance budget. Created a third resident deputy position in the Seeley Lake area. Established a Crime Victim Advocate position within our detective division to provide support to victims. Overall, we added 13 deputies and six detention officers to our team to allow us to fully staff task forces.

Implementation of the Jail Diversion Master Plan — Led an effort in 2015 to bring the Jail Diversion Master Plan forward to identify nonviolent offenders and consider alternative solutions such as home arrest, sobriety programs and the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

This is not a comprehensive list, but some of the more notable accomplishments that have shown positive impacts within our community. The office is well positioned for new leadership and I can assure you that your incoming Sheriff has been integrally involved in many of the successes listed above.

As a county we have seen an increase in violent crime, thefts, an influx of drugs, drug-related crimes, and partner/family member assaults. These offenses threaten the quality of life we enjoy and love in our communities and state.

The nature and the populace partaking in these unlawful acts have also increased the challenges for our deputies as they respond to protect and serve.

There will continue to be challenges and it is paramount that Missoula County continues to actively support your new Sheriff and the brave men and women who consistently meet the trials of this very challenging and sometimes dangerous job as they continue in their commitment to provide high-level professional service.

We strive to safeguard the lives and property of those that have chosen to call Missoula County home and treat everyone with dignity and respect.

This commitment will continue with your newly elected Sheriff. I encourage each of you to support his tenure as Sheriff as you did for me during my time. As we face these challenges together, we can maintain the quality of life we love in the place we call home.