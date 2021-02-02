To avoid tyranny, do not seek advance approval of authority

By examining the conclusions of the Milgram and Zimbardo experiments, when a recognized leader or authority encourages his followers to do his/her wishes many will not only do the bidding of the authority, but as Milgram’s experiment revealed, they will obey in advance even more to satisfy their leader. When President Trump asks his followers to march and storms the Capitol building they will do so — even if against the law — in order to please their leader. And as Phillip Zimbardo's Stanford Experiment reveals, not only will people in a group be instructed to march to the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes, but they will do so in a destructive way because that is what the group thinks. It is what a group's purpose was defined by coming to our nation’s capital, to raid and stop the congressional electoral count, and punish those legislators that oppose them.

It is also the reason why 147 Republican legislators objected to the electoral vote: because their authority, the president, told them that loyalty to him is loyalty to the country. It is not sedition or treason in the group's mind if the president tells them so or that, "It is necessary to use force because 'freedom' is achieved through strength." All of the actions on Jan. 6 could have been predicted. And all of the actions were predicated on the Big Lie that the election was stolen from their dear leader.

Afterword: This is a psychological explanation of groupthink and why it's important to never obey anything the leader says in advance because this is how a tyrant acquires power. Or, do I explain the sociopathic narcissist tendencies of the leader. Further, these explanations do not explain the propaganda and brainwashing that created this group nor the punishment for such actions. And what responsibility for the leader who has learned what his followers will do for him or the followers who decided that a revolution or coup to overthrow our democratic government was the only answer.

David James of Eureka is a retired history/political science teacher with 40 years of teaching experience. He has a master's degree in history and a PhD in contemporary U.S. history.

