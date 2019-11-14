On Sept. 4, Missoula hosted the third annual Last Best Outdoors Fest, highlighting the economic value of Montana’s public lands. Local business and outdoors groups stressed that this value goes beyond just tourism dollars. For companies, especially in Montana’s growing tech sector, the state’s outdoor-recreation opportunities and “outdoor way of life” provide a powerful recruiting tool.
This broader view of the value of our natural resources — beyond extraction and, more recently, beyond tourism — signals a worthwhile shift in perspective, and if it can be used to strengthen the case for public-lands protection, all the better. But the giddy excitement around wooing high earners is disturbing in light of Montana’s growing inequality.
“There’s a very strong (return on investment) on someone that makes a software developer’s salary, in terms of the houses that they buy (and how it) increases (the) taxable base,” Evan Tipton, the founder of a local digital-marketing agency, told MTPR. I waited for the follow-up about Missoula’s affordable-housing pressure and homeless crisis, and the shortage of living-wage jobs for Montanans without a white-collar, tech-focused skill set, but it never came. Tipton’s statement sounded like a celebration of displacement.
Attracting out-of-state talent to high-paying positions does increase our tax base, and it can benefit local businesses, especially those selling high-end outdoor gear and other trappings of the lifestyle these potential employees seek. But a single-minded focus on growing Montana’s tech industry, if not accompanied by a long-range strategy to both expand affordable housing and manage increased impact on natural resources, harms Montanans who do not directly benefit from a comfortable tech salary.
When we think of place, we often think of the landscapes that define us: those big, beautiful, wide-open spaces where we love to play and that we hope to preserve. But place also means community, culture and spirit. Montana’s lovely, lonely landscapes reflect the ethos of freedom and independence at the core of the Western mindset: the freedom to do your own thing, to pursue your dreams without judgment (and without the financial pressures of life in an expensive city).
You have free articles remaining.
This spirit undoubtedly fuels the legacy of literature and art for which Missoula in particular is known. But that tradition will be harder to maintain as the cost of living goes up too much to support working artists and outdoor enthusiasts of all incomes. What will we have lost in culture by prioritizing privilege?
To boost Montana’s economy without sacrificing livability and displacing people who are already here, a more equitable and effective place to start would be raising the minimum wage. At $8.50 an hour, Montana’s minimum wage is higher than the federal requirement, but still less than half of what minimum wage would be if it had kept pace with gains in productivity ($19.33 an hour, according to the Economic Policy Institute). Nearly half of Montana households make less than $50,000 a year. Enhancing the spending power of low- and middle-income workers would provide a more significant and sustainable stimulus to local economies than luring out-of-state talent to high-salary positions.
The Missoulian reported last year that income inequality is growing faster in Montana than any other state. Montana’s business and outdoor leaders could increase quality of life and expand access to outdoor recreation for all Montanans by advocating for higher wages, affordable housing, and better health and child care for the people already living and working here.
Public lands are a uniquely American, and quintessentially Western, resource because they remain open to anyone. But growing inequality threatens to turn our wild spaces into exclusive playgrounds only for those with the time and money to enjoy them.