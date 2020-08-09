To promote safety in Missoula, reallocate excessive police funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Missoula City Council finalizes the FY2021 budget, I’m calling on Mayor Engen and the council to reallocate police funding to services that will reduce 911 calls.

In 2016, I lived off South Higgins and witnessed my neighbor being assaulted by her boyfriend. I’m a survivor and hesitated to call the police, but did so anyway. This was a mistake.

When the police arrived, they questioned me, then interrogated my neighbor and told her they “knew she was lying.” Her boyfriend had fled on foot. They made no effort to find him and said my testimony was insufficient. Instead, they advised me to keep calling 911 so a nuisance complaint could be issued. They said this would “take care of the problem.”

Being fined doesn’t stop domestic violence. And if a nuisance complaint had led to eviction, this would have left my neighbor more unsafe.

Violence continued next door, and my neighbor’s boyfriend threatened my family twice. Fearing our safety, I jumped on the first structurally safe rental I could find. Safety is expensive. I’m a single mom on food stamps and now pay 64% of my income on rent and utilities.