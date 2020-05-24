To protect all Missoulians from this pandemic, consider our jail

Numerous jurisdictions across the country have taken similar actions to proactively address this pandemic. The alternative is potentially worse as some detention facilities in Ohio and Michigan, for example, have seen the virus quickly spread to more than half of their confined populations. This is not an acceptable outcome as it unnecessarily endangers lives and strains our limited resources.

The careful reduction of the county jail population also has a two-fold economic benefit to the community. First, there is the cost savings from having to house, feed, and provide medical treatment for fewer inmates. This money can be redirected to other critical county programs, including pandemic response. Second, much of the jail population is of working age and have jobs, families, and homes. Allowing them to return to their jobs, families, and homes, under supervision, will help reduce the economic impact on them and speed the economic recovery that everyone desires.