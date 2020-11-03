Tobacco: All-products, all-flavors restriction is the best protection for Missoula kids

“Cherry Skoal is for someone who likes the taste of candy, if you know what I’m saying,” said a U.S. Tobacco sales representative.

All of this shows that e-cigarettes are just the newest addition to an arsenal of tobacco products that the industry uses to addict kids. Exempting certain products or flavors allows the industry to continue targeting kids.

Menthol cigarettes, for example, are popular among teens because they are milder on the airways, which allows users to inhale more deeply and allow toxins and nicotine into their lungs. In other words, it “helps the poison go down easier.” Ads and price discounts for these products also disproportionately target people of color, people with low incomes, the LGBTQ community and women.

Most kids say flavors are the primary reason why they try and use tobacco. Most also say that they would quit using tobacco if flavors weren’t available. But if only some flavored products are eliminated, kids will still have plenty to choose from. In Montana, 1 in 10 kids smoke cigars, and nationally 74% of kids who smoke cigars do so because they come in flavors that they like. Also in Montana, 10% of male youths use smokeless tobacco. Mint and menthol products make up 75% of all smokeless tobacco sales.