Obscene material should not be in our public schools. This is something all Montanans can probably agree on. To my knowledge no such material is in our schools. One reason obscenity is not a problem, is that the current process in place in Montana schools, allows parents to object to material in a book. Right now, schools work with parents and the public to determine appropriate solutions if something is found to be objectionable. This challenge process relies on and considers parents’ and the public’s comments when determining if a work is “obscene.” The process already in place in Montana does work and will continue to work.

However, Representative Phalen has introduced HB 234 which would make teachers and other school employees a criminal for having something in the classrooms or library that a single person deems obscene. This “criminalization,” could include books and works approved by the trustees of a local school district. Why would Representative Phalen, and other Republicans want to make criminals out of teachers who are simply doing their jobs?

But there is a huge and ironic twist to this bill. Currently the Montana Constitution (in Article V, Section 8), specifically protects Representatives (including Phalen) from some legal actions while the Legislature is in session. Basically, immunity protection for legislators.

During the 2009 session, a Yellowstone County legislator called a constituent a “kook.” The offended constituent filed a defamation lawsuit that went all the way to the Montana Supreme Court, which stated in an opinion that legislators were protected from lawsuits based on the state Constitution specifically shielding legislators from lawsuits over what they say on the floor.

Representative Phalen’s bill tries to solve a problem that does not exist. And the irony is that Representative Phalen wants to make criminals out of teachers and librarians, while he enjoys ironclad protection from the “kooky” things that legislators might say!