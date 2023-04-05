There’s lots to fight about at the Montana Legislature, but there are also plenty of places to find common ground between Republicans and Democrats. Nowhere is this truer than in every legislator’s concern for the health of Montana’s rural landscapes, abundant wildlife, clean air, clean water, and our big sky.

Legislators face two fundamental challenges. First, we need to enact policies that continue strengthening Montana’s economy in sustainable ways that bring prosperity to all. Second, we need to protect our outdoor legacy and ensure that future generations of Montanans have the same opportunities we do to farm and ranch, hunt and hike and to marvel at our state’s magnificent beautify.

We want to commend our colleague Senator Mike Lang for meeting these challenges head on with Senate Bill 442. For months, Montanans and legislators have been debating how to best spend tax revenue from Montana’s expanding recreational cannabis industry. Senate Bill 442 finally gets it right because it meets the needs of many individuals, honors Montana’s legacy of hunter/landowner led conservation and invests in the land and people of rural Montana.

Senate Bill 442 does a lot of things for Montana. First it provides stable and sustainable funding to help local government maintain our system of county roads. Second, it supports Gov. Gianforte’s HEART fund, which serves to help people and communities deal with drug addiction issues. Also, in line with the governor’s budget priorities, the bill provides increased benefits for veterans and their spouses while increasing funding for criminal justice programs.

Most importantly for hunters and landowners, Senate Bill 442 will create the Habitat Legacy Account. This is an innovative idea that will protect legacy resources for the Habitat Montana program and expand new investments in rural land and water stewardship treatments.

As many hunters know, Habitat Montana is a funding tool that has helped protect our most valuable wildlife habitat. The program allows the Montana Department of Fish Wildlife & Parks to directly buy critical wildlife habitat or to purchase conservation easements that keep land in private ownership while protecting conservation values. Senate Bill 442 recognizes the value of this program and commits to fund this work in the future.

Senate Bill 442 also recognizes that rural Montanans depends on the health of their land to drive the economy and our way of life. This legislation will make new resources available for local Montanans to enhance land health on public tribal or private lands, improve or develop water resources, boost the productivity and profitability of small farms and ranches, and help mitigate the impacts of wildfire and invasive species.

We believe that passing Senate Bill 442 should be top priority for the remainder of the 2023 Legislative Session. SB 442 brings Montanans together to keep rural Montana strong, will improve the condition of our rural lands and roads, protects our hunting and fishing opportunities and supports veterans who selflessly served our country.

With growth accelerating and more changes on the horizon, we need bipartisan tools that can protect the last best place for future generations while bringing rural and urban Montana closer together. Please join us in contacting Gov. Gianforte and your legislators and urge them to pass SB 442.