Tom France and Pat Flowers: Montana’s hunting traditions in the crosshairs

Montana’s magnificent wildlife populations are the envy of the nation, an important part of our economy and a tie that binds Montanans together across generations.

But in April, a small front group, the United Property Owners of Montana filed a lawsuit whose goal is to take the public out of wildlife management decisions and to privatize the public’s wildlife in the hands of a few powerful landowners. Claiming elk populations in central Montana are too high, UPOM’s suit demands the immediate reduction of elk populations in much of the state, and further claims that all hunting regulations issued by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission are unconstitutional.

As Montana legislators who sit on the House and Senate Fish and Wildlife Committees and who take seriously our oversight duties over how Montana’s wildlife is managed, the UPOM lawsuit is of great concern. Not only is the foundation of professional wildlife management under assault, but so too is our hunting heritage of equal opportunity for all.

UPOM was formed 15 years ago, and its agenda is to privatize public resources — including public lands and water, and the fish and wildlife that lives there. They have sued over the state’s stream access law, sued to stop the reintroduction of native bison on public lands, and fought bills to increase the fine for gating public roads that lead to public lands. UPOM has always been secretive about its financial backers but there is little doubt that wealthy out-of-state landowners provide a big part of its bankroll.

UPOM’s extremism stands in stark contrast to how Montanans have long approached wildlife management issues. Most Montana farmers and ranchers value wildlife and recognize the need to work with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to solve management issues. Many landowners count hunters as good friends, and partner with conservation groups and FWP to provide hunting and fishing access and restore wildlife habitat.

In Montana, there is legal precedent dating back decades that firmly establishes the public ownership of wildlife and we have confidence that the Montana courts will reject UPOM’s legal argument and its extreme approach. We have less confidence over how Governor Greg Gianforte will respond.

Two years ago, UPOM filed a suit against a very restrained bison restoration plan adopted by FWP. In a backroom deal, Governor Gianforte settled the case in UPOM’s favor and unilaterally agreed that the state would not consider any bison restoration plan for the next decade. There was no advance notice of this deal, no opportunity for the public to comment and no input from FWP’s professional wildlife managers.

Given UPOM’s weak legal arguments, there is good reason to believe that their actual strategy in the current suit isn’t victory in court but another backroom deal with the Governor.

Given the stakes of UPOM’s suit over elk management, and the great interest of the public and Montana hunters in these issues, it is essential that Governor Gianforte is transparent in any settlement discussions, and that an opportunity for public review exists before any agreement is finalized.

We recognize that many wildlife management issues are difficult, in part because Montanans care so deeply about them. But over decades, Montana has developed a process where every Montanan can participate in management decisions, including landowners, hunters and the public. This is as it should be for a resource that is so much a part of our heritage and so important to our future. There’s no room in this process for secret deals.

Tom France represents Montana House District 94. Pat Flowers represents Montana Senate District 32.

