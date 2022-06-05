Tom Partin: Bitterroot Front Project greatly needed

Ravalli County has the greatest risk of wildfire in Montana, with six communities in the top 10 across the state that are most vulnerable. To protect our communities, watersheds and wildlife habitat, it is imperative for the U.S. Forest Service to thin overstocked and fire-prone forests.

The Bitterroot National Forest is rising to the challenge with its proposed Bitterroot Front Project, which fits squarely with the Biden Administration 10-year strategy to address wildfire risks in key "firesheds" throughout the country.

I can tell you personally after spending several days looking at the area, if fuels reduction and thinnings aren’t done, there will be more devastating wildfires like we have seen during the last decade.

A large portion of the project areas falls within the local Community Wildfire Protection Zone and Wildland Urban Interface. Historic fire regime data indicate that much of the area has not experienced fire in decades, suggesting that communities are on borrowed time before the next big fire ignites.

That's why the Bitterroot Front Project is necessary to help assure that future wildfire suppression operations are successful in protecting lives, public and private property and critical infrastructure. The National Forest has correctly determined that mechanical treatments are needed in areas that are choked with dense vegetation, before prescribed or low-intensity fire can be safely applied to manage forest fuels in the future.

In addition to reducing the heavy fuels that contribute to high-intensity wildfires, the Bitterroot Front Project will promote greater landscape resilience to major disturbances including insects and disease by improving forest structure and composition to more natural conditions. The project will also help enhance wildlife habitat forage conditions for elk and other big game species as well as breeding and rearing habitat for songbirds.

The project contributes to the local economy and forest products industry through fuels reduction activities and timber production. The 55,133 acres within the project area that the Forest Service has identified as suitable for commercial harvest will greatly help sustain the existing milling infrastructure. Montana’s forest products industry is one of the largest components of manufacturing in the state and employs roughly 7,700 workers earning about $335 million annually.

Without the raw material sold by the Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and private landowners, these mills would be unable to produce the amount of wood products that the citizens of this country demand. Without this material, the industry would also be unable to run their mills at capacities that keep their employees working, which is crucial to the health of the communities where they operate.

The Stevensville Ranger Station is current accepting comments as it continues to develop the project. This is an important opportunity for citizens to make suggestions that can help make this important project even better.

In addition to getting the thinning work done, we believe an intact road system is critical to the management of Forest Service land. A significant factor contributing to increased fire activity in the region is the decreasing road access to our federal lands. Well-maintained forest roads give firefighters better and safer opportunities to attack and extinguish wildfires before they can gain strength and threaten nearby communities. Roads are also important for forest management activities as well as for recreation and hunting.

The Bitterroot National Forest deserves praise for leveraging opportunities under the Biden Administration’s 10-year wildfire strategy to implement treatments in this fireshed. After the project is implemented, we will benefit from healthier, more resilient forests that are needed during this time of climate change.

Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0