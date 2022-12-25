Tom Partin: Clark Fork Face BLM project greatly needed

The Bureau of Land Management is developing a forest restoration project to reduce the risks of severe wildfires and to improve public safety between the communities of Bonner and Drummond. Despite a recent opinion in this newspaper, the project deserves the public’s support.

The 19,147-acre Clark Fork Face Forest Health and Fuels Reduction Project is designed to protect lives, property and firefighter safety within the wildland-urban interface that includes over 2,600 homes or structures as identified by the BLM using GIS mapping. It increases the forest’s resilience to wildfire by reducing fuel loading and promoting diverse stand conditions. To accomplish these objectives, the project will implement variable density thinning, limber pine enhancement, timber harvest and prescribed burning.

The forested areas along and adjacent to I-90 corridor have long been at extreme fire risk due to the dry conditions and threat of human-caused fires from various types of possible ignition sources. The BLM has classified these lands as Fire Management Zone 1, and an area prioritized for public safety. Currently there many homes and buildings in harm’s way and vulnerable to severe wildfire.

It seems that one individual doesn’t care about the safety of those living in this area or the health of our forests and has come out opposed to the project. In an article recently published in the Montana Standard, Mike Garrity falsely claims that the BLM did not seek public comment on the project or prepare the proper planning documents, He also falsely claims that the project will “clearcut” 16,066 acres and bulldoze 22 miles of new roads. It should be noted that many of the roads to be used are just realigning or relocating older roads to better protect the resources. He also personally attacks BLM Director Tracy Stone Manning. Thankfully, as a native Montanan, she understands the importance of projects like Clark Fork.

Garrity should have looked a little closer at the project record. He would have seen that scoping began on the project back in 2021 and included two town hall meetings in Clinton and Drummond. From those meetings the BLM received a lot of local input on how the project should be designed. The BLM also properly conducted biological consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife on lynx and grizzly bear. The agencies concluded that the urgent need for treatment in the Fire Zone 1 area and the protection of the public outweighed any potential detrimental impacts to wildlife.

We have all seen the results of catastrophic wildfires in our local area in the last few years. The Lolo Peak, Rice Ridge, Sunrise, and Thorne Creek fires all threatened local communities and, in some cases, destroyed private property. There are also many smaller wildfire scars along I-90 that fortunately were held to smaller sizes.

We are used to Garrity taking aim at almost all of the restoration projects being proposed on Forest Service lands including Soldier Butler, Sawmill Petty, on the Lolo and almost every Project on the Helena-Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Custer-Gallatin National Forests. However, his latest rant takes aim at the BLM Director Tracy Stone Manning for planning this much needed effort.

All of us who are concerned about the threat of wildfire between Bonner and Drummond need to contact the Missoula BLM office and state our support for the Clark Forest Project. The BLM is taking comments on the Clark Fork Face Project until Jan. 15. We can’t let one self-serving voice stand in the way of much needed fuels treatment that will protect both lives and property.