There is a spring in our step this week, not only due to the fine weather, but because it is Missoula & Bitterroot Gives! Our 26-hour giving day that launches tomorrow evening and runs through Friday, aims to raise $1.5 million for the nonprofit organizations that shape our community and give it purpose.

This year, we are delighted to resume in-person gatherings to celebrate and support the work of 197 organizations — and to applaud the generosity that helps sustain them. We will host events, full of perks and promotions, at our Bee (our beloved mascot) the Change Stations around town on Thursday and Friday.

Our leaderboards will be on display Friday evening at the Confluence Center, where we will watch our donations roll in. It is really exciting to see this visual representation of community support, and many folks have told us that it is especially meaningful to watch the leaderboard on the homepage of MissoulaGives.org with children, as a fun introduction to giving back!

Missoula & Bitterroot Gives is not just about raising money. It is a platform for encouraging a spirit of giving in this place, for helping organizations build their network of supporters and for showcasing the impacts that these nonprofits have. We think these outcomes are incredibly valuable and we encourage you to make a gift and participate.

For some organizations, this is their largest fundraiser of the year and they rely on the money raised this week to sustain their operations. Other nonprofits may use these funds to support a particular program, expand their services or build their capacity.

Perhaps most valuably, MissoulaGives.org acts as a community guide to our nonprofit sector — offering us a quick glimpse of each organization and an overall understanding of how much work is being done in and for our community.

Visit MissoulaGives.org May 4 and 5, make a gift and spread the word. Thank you, Missoula — together, we can do this!