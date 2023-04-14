There are sure a lot of crazy things going on these days in the news. It appears there are a lot of clowns running around.

Remember in January the 14 attempts of the U.S. House to get a Speaker? Well, Rep. Kevin McCarthy had to make a number of concessions to the “Freedom Caucus” in order to win the Speakership. One of those had to do with not raising the debt ceiling. And, sure enough…a potential debt-ceiling crisis began unfolding on Jan. 19, 2023, when the United States hit its debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling is about paying one’s debts. It is not about future spending or fiscal responsibility. The debt ceiling, or debt limit, is the maximum amount of money that the federal government can borrow to meet its existing legal obligations. It’s about meeting the obligations past Congresses have incurred. The United States has raised its debt ceiling at least 90 times in the 20th century. It has never been reduced.

This is all part of an ongoing political debate in the United States Congress about federal government spending and the national debt. The “Freedom Caucus”, and others, blackmailed Rep. Kevin McCarthy into agreeing to cut “entitlement” programs that 70% of the American public approve of. Think Social Security, Medicare, and other programs that help working people, seniors, and the poor.

Now, if the Treasury Department is not allowed to borrow additional money, the United States could default on outstanding loans and its credit rating would be downgraded. Ten years ago Congressional turmoil on this subject led to the credit agency Fitch warning that it might cut the U.S. credit rating, citing the political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt ceiling. On October 17, 2013, Dagong Global Credit Rating downgraded the United States from A to A- and maintained a negative outlook on the country's credit. An actual default would negatively impact the U.S. economy and international financial markets. It would probably lead to the U.S. dollar losing its status as the global reserve currency, a great advantage to our economy, and a U.S. recession would undoubtedly occur. This has never happened…so far.

Here in Montana, there is no shortage of clowns running around in the Legislature. Legislators take an oath to, “support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Montana …” But a number of current bills are attacking the Judiciary and thereby the separation of powers in the Constitution.

Take, for example, SB 154, which aims to redefine the unique to Montana right to privacy. One could well ask the Montana “Freedom Caucus”, “Isn’t the right to privacy essential to freedom? … Where are your Libertarian principles?” Quoting Russell Rowland of the Daily Montanan [dailymontanan.com/2023/04/03/where-are-all-the-libertarians/ ], “The current Legislature appears to be way more determined to take away individual liberties than protect them. The number of bills put forth during this session that are designed to make life uncomfortable and difficult for Montanans, especially Montanans that already feel marginalized, is alarming and should be frightening to the people of our state.”

So you may be inclined to say, “Not my circus, not my clowns …” – but what happens in that circus may greatly affect you, your money, and your freedoms.