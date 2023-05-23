You know the worst part about today’s shooting? That we have to use the word, “today’s.”

This meme encapsulates the terrible trend in the U.S. that more and more shootings are occurring every day and are likely to continue as time goes on. So far just this year, there have been 201 mass shooting events in the U.S., and 276 deaths.

Why?

Certainly, the availability of guns — even military grade assault rifles designed to kill as many as possible in a short time — is a factor. American men, in particular, have always been enthralled with guns. Indeed, Bushmaster, the maker of the assault weapon that was used to kill 27 kids and teachers at Sandy Hook, Connecticut, will issue you a “Man Card” on passing their test. Gun violence: shoot ‘em up, bang-bang, has ever been glamorized in our culture. Have a gun; act like a man; shoot with no care as to consequences. Who the hell cares what that means for others. Forget the Golden Rule.

Certainly, the lack of access to mental health care is a factor. (But let’s have a race: You go get an appointment with a mental health care practitioner and I’ll go buy a gun. I win!)

What about the perpetrator? Is he so aggrieved by something that he must do something so dramatic and awful? Is there some commonality in motive?

The motivation of these shooters has been widely researched by psychologists, and one conclusion is that “the general motive that drives mass shootings is a fundamental human need. It is everyone’s quest for significance and a feeling that their life matters.” In other words, the search for an identity.

If one is feeling insignificant, certainly shooting someone else is definitely significant and will get you a whole lot of attention, if not a “Man Card”.

As to what we can do about this here and now, there are two Montana groups working to prevent gun violence — Montana Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and the Montana Chapter of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety (MT-GOS). They assert that “Montana’s lack of even the most basic gun safety laws puts its residents at enormous risk, and the failure of state lawmakers to save lives from gun violence is unconscionable”.

They are responding by working to foster a culture where Montanans are informed about what makes them safer, hoping to inspire us to fight for a better future by promoting firearm safety and responsibility and by holding accountable those who seek to profit at the expense of public safety, including the gun lobby and other entrenched special interest groups.

There is a podcast from these two groups to inform Montanans about what can make them safer. It can be found at:https://bit.ly/3MOhHkR

As a kid, 14 years old, I was a member the Holloman AFB Gun Club. I was proud to receive an NRA “Sharpshooter Medal” for marksmanship and safety. In those days, that’s what the National Rifle Association was all about: proficiency and safety. Nowadays, the NRA is all about selling guns, irrespective of safety.

When the U.S. had an assault weapon ban from 1994 ‘til it expired in 2004, it reduced crime and got military-style weapons off our streets. Since the ban expired, the incidence and severity of mass public shootings have increased. What is the NRA doing these days about safety? It is backing a federal lawsuit seeking to get an Illinois assault weapons ban thrown out.

We can all do better, and we don’t need a “Man Card” for that.